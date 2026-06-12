One Flag, Many Stories: A Muslim Perspective on Philippine Independence Day

A Filipino Muslim writer reflects on Independence Day, urging unity under the Philippine flag and highlighting the need to include Muslim narratives in the national story. The article discusses the Bangsamoro peace process, the importance of inclusive education, and the personal meaning of freedom as a Muslim woman.

This June 12, may I urge all Filipinos to see the Philippine flag as their common symbol. Break away from all the noise of political affiliations and party lines.

Let the political chaos submerge for a moment, and let this piece of cloth be raised against a bright morning sky. For many, it is a chapter in history books, a reminder of 1898 and the declaration of independence in Kawit. But for Filipino Muslims, especially those from Mindanao, Independence Day can feel like a conversation between two histories learning to sit at the same table.

I grew up hearing stories of heroes-some taught in schools like Rizal, Bonifacio, and Mabini-others passed down through elders in Lanao, Maguindanao, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi. These are stories of communities who defended their lands, preserved their faith, and carried their identity through centuries of change. Their names may not always appear in national textbooks, but their sacrifices are part of the same river that flows into the story of the Philippines.

Independence Day is a reminder of the many struggles and histories yet untold. Independence Day is not merely a celebration of freedom from colonial rule; it is also a reminder that freedom remains unfinished whenever any Filipino feels unseen. The Philippines is an archipelago of thousands of islands and thousands of stories. I think of our nation as a woven mat: every thread matters.

Pull one out and the whole pattern weakens. Leave one thread unrecognized, and the design is never complete. For generations, Muslim communities contributed to the defense, culture, commerce, and identity of this country. Yet there were times when our stories occupied only the margins of the national narrative.

Misunderstanding traveled faster than understanding, and stereotypes crossed bridges more easily than truth. But history is not a prison; it is a teacher. Today, we see encouraging signs of change: greater recognition of Muslim history in schools, efforts to preserve cultural heritage, laws that recognize the rights of Indigenous peoples and Muslim Filipinos. The Bangsamoro peace process is proving that dialogue can achieve what conflict never could.

The establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao was not simply a political milestone; it was a reminder that peace is possible when people choose to listen rather than lecture, to understand rather than assume. Senator Robinhood Padilla has filed Senate Bill 605, or the Philippine History as a Separate Subject Act, to restore Philippine History as a distinct and core subject in the high school curriculum.

The subject was removed as a stand-alone course in 2014 under the K-12 curriculum. This bill represents an opportunity to ensure that all Filipino stories are taught, including those of Muslim heroes and communities. As a Muslim woman, Independence Day carries another meaning. Freedom is being able to wear a hijab and still be seen first as a Filipino.

Freedom is knowing that faith and patriotism are not opposites. Freedom is having daughters who can dream without having to explain their identity before they explain their ambitions. It is the freedom to belong completely-not halfway, not conditionally, but completely. I often think of the Philippine flag itself: blue, red, white, yellow.

Different colors, different purposes, yet one flag. No color is asked to surrender its identity so the flag can exist. Together, they become something larger than themselves. That is perhaps the lesson of Independence Day: a nation is strongest not when everyone becomes the same, but when every community knows it has a place in the story.

So when the flag rises this June 12, I will celebrate not only the freedom won by our forebears but the freedom we continue to build together-a freedom that welcomes Christians, Muslims, lumad, Indigenous peoples, and every Filipino into the same national home. Because the dream of independence was never simply about breaking chains.

It was about creating a country where every Filipino could stand upright, speak in their own voice, practice their faith in peace, and still say with pride: This nation is mine, too





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