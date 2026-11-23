One Ayala in Makati unveils Santa's Headquarters, featuring a snowfall ceremony, Morissette Amon performance, and community wellness initiatives for the holiday season.

One Ayala has officially ushered in the holiday season with a festive celebration headlined by its Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The event in Makati featured a magical snowfall that transformed the atmosphere, bringing the holiday spirit to life for visitors and shoppers. This evening marked the grand opening of Santa's Headquarters, a unique two-floor Christmas house designed to evoke the warmth and charm of traditional holiday homes.

Opening Ceremony Features Morissette Amon

The celebration was led by Santa Claus, who opened the festivities and introduced a lineup of musical performances. Shoppers and guests were treated to a caroling performance and a special appearance by Asia's Phoenix, Morissette Amon, who delivered a serenade for the crowd. Khen Akot, the General Manager of One Ayala, also addressed the audience to welcome guests and mark the official start of the holiday season.

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The event successfully combined music, familiar Christmas traditions, and festive experiences for the entire community. It served as a central gathering point for locals to celebrate the arrival of Christmas with a blend of entertainment and seasonal joy. The presence of major musical talent helped elevate the event from a simple lighting ceremony to a significant community gathering.

Old Finland-Inspired Christmas House Design

A key feature of the One Ayala Christmas setup is the Old Finland-inspired Christmas house. This thematic design brings festive discoveries, beloved traditions, and opportunities for guests to give back to the heart of Makati. The structure serves as more than just a photo backdrop; it is a curated space that reinforces the mall's approach to creating meaningful connections for people to gather.

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Inside, the traditional Christmas charm and warmth are extended to both shoppers and those working through the holidays. Select merchants and exciting activities are integrated into the design to keep the season special. The First floor features The Merry Market, which brings together gifts and finds for the season, making it easy for visitors to discover something special for anyone on their list.

Community Initiatives and Wellness Programs

Over the past months, One Ayala has been creating more reasons for people to stay, explore, and connect through its Our Common Place initiative. Spaces like The Stacks, a library destination for learning, and The Little Stacks for young learners have taken on a festive spirit. This Christmas, these areas host holiday activities made for discovery and creativity, extending the meaning of the season beyond the festive space.

As part of this effort, One Ayala welcomed children from the Little Ark Foundation, a DSWD-recognized organization supporting children with cancer, to the Hobby Hub during the launch. The children received free health checkups provided by Healthway, while St. Joseph Drug Powered by SUGI, under Ayala Health, distributed wellness kits to support their health and well-being.

Upcoming Art Day and Guided Tours

The community outreach initiative will continue on November 24 with a special Art Day at The Hobby Hub. This event is held in partnership with The Crafters Marketplace, where the children will have the opportunity to express themselves through art. Following the creative activity, the group will enjoy a guided tour of Ayala Museum.

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Ayala Museum has been fostering appreciation for Filipino art, history, and culture for more than 50 years. These activities reflect the spirit of Santa's Headquarters by creating opportunities for the community to come together. The goal is to show care and share the joy of the season with those who need it most, ensuring the magic of Christmas extends to all visitors.

Holiday Activities and Gift Wrapping Services

The festivities continue on the upper floors of Santa's Headquarters with activities that bring familiar traditions to life. Guests can sing carols along, settle in for Christmas stories, and meet Santa and his elves. Nearby, guests can visit Santa's Grooming Station, a grooming stop inspired by Santa's preparations for the big day.

The Nice List Photo Op provides visitors with a festive backdrop for their holiday photos. Christmas is not complete without gifts ready to give, and Wrap and Dispatch takes care of the finishing touches. Shoppers can have one to two gifts wrapped by presenting a receipt for a purchase made using their One Ayala Access Card, with each receipt valid for up to two gift-wrapping services.