Manila City Mayor and the Department of Health address critical overcrowding at the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center, which hit 253% ER capacity on November 17 due to seasonal illnesses.

The Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center, known widely as OMMC, is experiencing a severe medical emergency as its Emergency Room capacity reached an alarming 253 percent as of 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17. This critical situation has forced the Manila City government and healthcare providers to urgently request public patience while coordinating with neighboring facilities to transfer overwhelmed patients. The surge in demand is directly attributed to a spike in seasonal respiratory diseases affecting the local population.

Severe Overcrowding at OMMC Facility

The Manila City Mayor announced the staggering capacity overload through a Facebook post, explicitly stating that the hospital is operating far beyond its safe limits. He cited that ambulance units from the Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department are standing by to assist in transporting patients to other available medical centers. The administration emphasized that this extreme congestion is temporary but requires immediate public cooperation to prevent further strain on the system.

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Testimonies from patients reveal the extent of the delay, with some individuals waiting for over an hour before being admitted to the Emergency Room. Bernadette Reyes reported on the "24 Oras" program on Tuesday, detailing the experience of Maya Fernacol, who sought urgent care for her pregnant daughter. Fernacol described a chaotic registration process where medical staff had to first clarify the patient's identity and background before proceeding with any medical intervention, highlighting the breakdown in standard triage protocols due to volume.

Official Apologies and Inter-Agency Coordination

In a formal statement, the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center issued a public apology to patients facing long wait times and appealed for their understanding during this difficult period. The hospital administration confirmed that they are in active communication with the Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department to facilitate the transfer of patients to other facilities when necessary. This coordinated effort aims to redistribute the patient load and allow the emergency room to stabilize.

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The Department of Health (DOH) has also stepped in to support the local government and the hospital. DOH Secretary Edwin Mercado stated early on Tuesday morning that patients would no longer be cramped in the hospital after several individuals were successfully transferred to other institutions. He explained that the current crisis is driven by seasonal illnesses, specifically an increase in coughs, colds, and Influenza-like illnesses, which typically result in a high patient churn rate.

Resource Deployment and Public Health Response

Secretary Mercado assured the public that the Department of Health is fully prepared to handle the surge by deploying tents to help alleviate congestion outside the hospital. He noted that other hospitals managed by the DOH in Manila, such as those in Paco, Pandacan, and Tondo, are available to accept transferred patients. The government's strategy involves distributing the patient load across these multiple facilities to ensure that emergency care remains accessible.

Despite these efforts, OMMC remains one of the most accessible healthcare options for many residents, including those from outside Metro Manila. Rodel Dela Cruz traveled from Dasmariñas, Cavite, to seek specialized pediatric and endocrine care for his child, noting that his local hospital lacked the necessary resident specialists. His case underscores the specialized demand that continues to draw patients to OMMC even during a capacity crisis.

The Department of Health is simultaneously monitoring other healthcare facilities across the country that are experiencing similar patient surges. Specific attention is being directed toward hospitals in Calbayog, Samar, and Camarines Sur, indicating that this is part of a broader national health trend rather than an isolated incident in Manila. The inter-agency response continues to prioritize patient safety and the efficient distribution of medical resources.