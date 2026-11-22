The Office of the Ombudsman has denied the motion for reconsideration filed by former Dalaguete mayor Ronald Allan Cesante and five municipal officials, affirming their six-month suspension without pay for gross neglect of duty in a warehouse project on private land.

The Office of the Ombudsman has upheld the six-month suspension without pay of former Dalaguete mayor Ronald Allan G. Cesante and five other municipal officials.

The ruling, issued in a Consolidated Order, denied their motion for reconsideration and affirmed the Ombudsman's August 29, 2025 decision. That earlier decision found them administratively liable for gross neglect of duty over irregularities in a municipal warehouse project. The case stemmed from complaints filed by Jose Rene E. Moran and Braulio G. Moran. They questioned the Municipal Government's decision to pursue the warehouse project on a privately-owned property.

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The land was covered by a Special Power of Attorney executed by the heirs of Teodorica Severino and Pedro Moran in favor of Hetzel Moran. The Ombudsman's ruling also named the other officials covered by the suspension.

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Officials Suspended in Warehouse Project

They are former municipal assessor and Bids and Awards Committee chairperson Edmund M. Centeno; former municipal budget officer and BAC vice-chairperson Brenda S. Vergara; Zoning Officer II Essandre P. Amprad; Municipal Government Department Head-I Donald Abraham P. Lara; and Administrative Assistant V Cristina Y. Miranda. The respondents had argued that they acted within their legal authority.

They cited a Permit to Enter previously signed by Hetzel Moran as the basis for the municipality's entry into the property and for conducting pre-procurement activities. Cesante also argued that he should not be held personally liable for the alleged procurement irregularities. He maintained that these matters fell under the responsibility of the BAC. The Ombudsman found these arguments unconvincing.

It pointed out that the Special Power of Attorney granted to Hetzel Moran did not authorize her to allow the municipality unrestricted access to the property or permit the construction of a warehouse there. Her authority was limited to entering into a Deed of Exchange with the local government.

Ombudsman Rejects Legal Defenses

In its order, the Ombudsman stated: Respondents mayor and BAC members should not have merely relied on the Permit to Enter but proactively verified from all the legal heirs if indeed Hetzel Moran had the legal authority to allow the Municipality unlimited access over the said lot. The Ombudsman added: They should have taken meticulous efforts to ensure that all documents were in order before the procurement and award of the project, and before the warehouse inside the questioned lot was constructed.

This failure to verify the extent of authority granted by the Special Power of Attorney was viewed as a significant oversight. The administrative body also emphasized that the arguments presented by the defense were essentially a mere reiteration of positions already scrutinized. It noted that these arguments had been exhaustively discussed in prior proceedings. The Ombudsman stated that a careful review of the motion revealed no newly discovered evidence.

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Furthermore, the petition failed to cite any grave error of fact or law that would warrant a reversal. The judicial body also found no serious irregularity that was prejudicial to the interests of the respondents.

Consequently, the repeated legal maneuvering was deemed insufficient to justify reopening the case or reducing the suspension. The Ombudsman's decision highlights a strict interpretation of administrative responsibilities regarding public procurement and land use. It stressed that document verification must occur before any physical construction starts inside the questioned lot. The ruling reinforces the necessity of strict adherence to legal documentation in public works projects.

Ruling Sets Local Precedent

As of the time of the report, GMA News Online reached out to the Dalaguete municipal government for a comment regarding the ruling. The municipal government has yet to issue any statement or public response. The suspension remains in effect for the former mayor and the five associated municipal officials. The upheld suspension serves as a precedent for local government units in Cebu and the wider region.

Officials are expected to exercise heightened caution when utilizing power of attorney documents for land access. The case underscores the rigorous oversight maintained by the Office of the Ombudsman. It demonstrates that legal defenses based on rehashed arguments are unlikely to succeed. The ruling ensures accountability for public officials involved in infrastructure projects on private properties.