Ombudsman Suspends Eight DPWH Officials Over Infamous Mahayhay-Tuburan Road Scandal

The Office of the Ombudsman orders six-month preventive suspension for eight DPWH personnel in Surigao del Norte following allegations of irregular payments for incomplete infrastructure projects.

The Office of the Ombudsman issued a formal directive on Wednesday mandating the preventive suspension without pay for a duration of up to six months. This administrative action targets eight specific personnel currently affiliated with the Department of Public Works and Highways. The sanctions stem from serious allegations regarding irregularities embedded within infrastructure projects located in the province of Surigao del Norte. Officials stated that the suspensions are necessary to maintain the integrity of ongoing investigations and prevent potential abuse of official authority.

Mechanisms of Preventive Suspension Orders

The Office of the Ombudsman detailed the legal basis for these suspensions in a comprehensive six-page official order. The directive explicitly states that sufficient grounds exist to impose preventive suspension on the identified respondents. This measure remains in effect pending the final resolution of administrative cases filed against seven engineers and one accountant. The agency emphasized that this decision does not prejudge the final merits of the case but relies on evidence submitted by the complainant. Investigators determined that the allegations appear supported by strong evidence at this preliminary stage of the inquiry.

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The preventive suspension mechanism serves as a protective administrative tool. It ensures that the respondents cannot utilize their current positions to interfere with the investigation. By removing them from their duties, the agency aims to preserve the status quo and ensure a fair judicial process. This approach allows the Office of the Ombudsman to proceed with its fact-finding missions without obstruction from the accused individuals.

Named Respondents and Specific Allegations

The individuals subject to suspension include Annie Dela Vega, who serves as the district engineer for the DPWH Regional Office XI. Also sanctioned are Federico Gotico III, Demilyn Castrence, Quintinano Armendariz Jr., and Edward Tinio, all holding the rank of Engineer III. Additional personnel include Florencio Sulana, an Engineer II who also acts as the chief of Quality Assurance, as well as Ricky Arciga, another Engineer II. Completing the list of suspended officials is Jerome Sulapas, who works as an Accountant III.

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These personnel are linked to the anomalous Mahayhay-Tuburan Road project in Del Carmen. The project, valued at ₱80.61 million, was officially declared fully complete by the Department of Public Works and Highways. However, independent inspections revealed significant discrepancies between the reported completion status and the actual physical state of the road. The Office of the Ombudsman recommended the filing of both criminal and administrative complaints against these eight respondents in August. Former Surigao del Norte Representatives Francisco Matugas and Francisco Matugas II were also named in these recommendations due to their alleged involvement in the scheme.

Evidence of Substantial Project Incompletion

The core of the allegations involves the payment of funds for work that was never adequately performed. A site inspection conducted in April by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure provided critical evidence. The inspection team found that the Mahayhay-Tuburan Road project was only 65 to 70 percent accomplished. Despite this partial completion, the Department of Public Works and Highways proceeded to declare the project fully finished.

Financial records indicate that at least ₱31,586,438.91 was released to the contractors or involved parties. This substantial sum was paid despite the project being in a substantially incomplete state. The Independent Commission for Infrastructure had previously submitted a list of reportedly completed DPWH projects in the area. This list highlighted numerous instances where projects were marked as delivered but were allegedly not fully executed. These findings formed the basis for the administrative charges of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, grave misconduct, and serious dishonesty filed against the respondents.

Impact on Local Infrastructure and Future Proceedings

The suspension of these eight DPWH personnel marks a significant escalation in the accountability process for infrastructure projects in the region. The immediate impact is the removal of these officials from their decision-making roles, ensuring they cannot approve further payments or modifications to the project. This action is expected to trigger a broader review of other infrastructure projects managed by the DPWH Surigao del Norte 1st District Engineering Office.

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The Office of the Ombudsman will now proceed with the adjudication of the administrative cases. The six-month preventive suspension provides a timeline for the initial phase of the investigation. If the findings confirm the allegations of serious dishonesty and misconduct, the respondents could face permanent dismissal from service and potential criminal prosecution. The case underscores the critical need for transparency in public infrastructure spending and the rigorous oversight required to protect public funds.