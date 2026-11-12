Ombudsman Suspends Cavite Mayor Jose Voltaire Ricafrente Over Casino Gambling Allegations

The Office of the Ombudsman ordered a six-month preventive suspension for Rosario Mayor Jose Voltaire Ricafrente following allegations of illegal casino gambling in Bacolod City.

The Office of the Ombudsman has issued an order for the immediate preventive suspension without pay of Jose Voltaire Ricafrente, the Municipal Mayor of Rosario in Cavite Province. This disciplinary action follows serious administrative charges regarding his alleged participation in gambling activities at a casino located in Bacolod City. The directive was finalized and announced on Thursday by the highest anti-corruption body in the Philippines.

Mayor Jose Voltaire Ricafrente faces a suspension period that can last up to six months while the administrative investigation proceeds. This measure is pending the resolution of two specific charges: Grave Misconduct and Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service. The Office of the Ombudsman stated that these charges could potentially warrant his removal from public service if he is found guilty.

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Core Details of the Administrative Sanction

The legal mechanism behind this suspension is rooted in Memorandum Circular 06, series of 2016. This directive, issued by the Office of the President, explicitly prohibits government officials and employees from entering, staying in, or playing in gambling casinos. The Ombudsman determined that Mayor Jose Voltaire Ricafrente violated this specific prohibition, which forms the basis of the administrative complaints against him.

According to the six-page Order released by the Ombudsman, the decision was based on a comprehensive investigation conducted by the Field Investigation Office I. The investigators compiled evidence linking the Mayor directly to gambling activities, leading to the conclusion that sufficient grounds exist for preventive suspension. This step is deemed necessary to prevent the accused from influencing witnesses or obstructing the ongoing inquiry.

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Stakeholder Positions and Investigative Evidence

The case was initiated after the Ombudsman's Field Investigation Office I launched an inquiry into the Mayor's conduct. The investigation focused on specific events that occurred on March 14, 2026. During this date, Mayor Jose Voltaire Ricafrente reportedly entered a casino situated within a hotel in Bacolod City. He was accompanied by four other individuals during this visit.

Evidence presented in the Order details the financial transactions that took place during the alleged incident. The Mayor reportedly played at a gaming table using casino chips valued at ₱30,000. After engaging in gambling activities, he allegedly won ₱10,000 before departing the premises with his companions. The Ombudsman noted that there is strong evidence demonstrating his guilt regarding these specific transactions and his presence in the restricted zone.

The legal office emphasized that the issuance of the preventive suspension order does not constitute a prejudgment of the merits of the case. They clarified that this action is merely a preventive measure and a preliminary step in the administrative investigation process. Therefore, it is not considered a final penalty in itself, but rather a procedural necessity to maintain integrity during the pendency of the case.

Real-World Impact and Immediate Consequences

The immediate consequence of this ruling is that Jose Voltaire Ricafrente is removed from his post as Municipal Mayor of Rosario, Cavite, effective immediately. He is required to cease all official duties and is not entitled to receive any salary or compensation for the duration of the suspension. This ensures that public funds are not used to pay an official who is under investigation for serious ethical violations.

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The administrative proceedings will continue to determine the final outcome of the charges against the Mayor. If the Office of the Ombudsman finds sufficient evidence to support the charges of Grave Misconduct and Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service, Mayor Jose Voltaire Ricafrente could face dismissal from the service. The suspension serves as a temporary safeguard for public trust while the full scope of the inquiry is completed.