The Office of the Ombudsman suspended Barangay Sta. Cruz Secretary Bayani Galzote Olegario for using official government letterhead to solicit donations for a Christmas party, citing integrity violations. This strict administrative ruling serves as a warning to other public officials regarding the proper use of their positions for personal or unauthorized gatherings.

The Office of the Ombudsman has issued a stern warning to public officials across the Philippines regarding the improper use of government resources for personal or unauthorized fundraising activities. On Friday, the anti-graft agency announced the suspension of a local government employee in Makati City for utilizing official government letterhead to solicit contributions for a Christmas party. This disciplinary action highlights the strict standards of integrity expected of those in public service and the severe consequences of misusing the authority of one's office.

Core Violation and Administrative Suspension

Bayani Galzote Olegario, who served as the secretary of Barangay Sta. Cruz in Makati City, was found administratively liable for conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. The Office of the Ombudsman issued a sixteen-page decision detailing how Olegario violated established norms of propriety. He was suspended without pay for a period of six months and one day as a direct result of his actions. The ruling emphasized that the use of official government letterhead, combined with his signature and designation, gave the appearance that the request was an official government order. This semblance of official imprimatur for a non-governmental purpose was deemed inconsistent with the standards of integrity required of public employees.

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Public Confidence and Integrity Concerns

The decision released by the anti-graft body stressed that such practices create a dangerous impression that the government itself is asking private individuals to provide money or property for the benefit of its personnel. The Ombudsman noted that this type of conduct can significantly diminish public confidence in the impartiality and integrity of public service. Even though the donations were intended for a Christmas party attended by officials and personnel, the agency clarified that this context did not excuse Olegario's misconduct. Public officials and employees are required to refrain not only from corruption and personal enrichment but also from using the authority of their offices for private or unauthorized purposes.

Evidence and Tarnished Government Image

The anti-graft body found substantial evidence that Olegario's use of his position, the barangay's official letterhead, and his signature to solicit donations had tarnished the image and integrity of the barangay government. The solicitation letters were issued in December 2025 for a Christmas party, a time when such requests are common but must adhere to strict ethical boundaries. The ruling made it clear that the authority of a public office must never be leveraged to create the appearance of a government request for purposes that do not serve a governmental function. This decision serves as a critical reminder that the misuse of official documents for private fundraising is a serious offense.

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Penalty Enforcement and Financial Consequences

The Office of the Ombudsman specified the procedures for enforcing the penalty imposed on Olegario. If his suspension can no longer be enforced because he has separated from government service, the penalty will be converted into a fine. This fine is equivalent to six months and one day of his salary and is payable directly to the Office of the Ombudsman. This provision ensures that accountability remains regardless of an official's current employment status. The agency continues to monitor such cases to maintain high ethical standards in local government units.

Implications for Local Government Units

This ruling sends a clear message to barangay officials and other local government employees regarding the proper conduct expected in their daily operations. The use of official letterhead and government resources must be strictly limited to authorized governmental functions. Any deviation from this rule, including soliciting contributions for social events, is considered a violation of public trust. Officials are expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity to ensure that public confidence in their impartiality remains intact. The Ombudsman's decision in the case of Bayani Galzote Olegario will likely serve as a precedent for handling similar cases of misconduct in the future.