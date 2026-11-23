Prosecutors request the exclusion of Felicito Guevarra from the P7.4-billion case against Martin Romualdez, arguing his testimony is vital for the bail hearing scheduled for November.

Chief State prosecutors have formally petitioned the Sandiganbayan to remove Felicito Guevarra, an executive at Samchan Foreign Exchange Corp., from the roster of co-accused in the massive P7.4-billion plunder case targeting former House Speaker Martin Romualdez. The request, contained within an omnibus motion filed before the Third Division, seeks to reclassify Guevarra as a defense witness rather than a defendant in the flood control kickback scheme allegations. Associate Justice Karl Miranda, the chairperson of the division, publicly announced this procedural motion just ahead of the high-profile bail hearing set for Monday, November 23.

Strategic Witness Reassignment in Plunder Probe

Deputy Special Prosecutor Omar Sagadal justified the proposal by citing Section 14, Rule 110 of the Rules of Criminal Procedure, which permits amendments to criminal information if the changes are not substantial to the case theory. Sagadal explained to the court that Guevarra's recent surrender was an unexpected development outside the prosecution's control, yet it presents a critical opportunity to strengthen their position. The legal team emphasized that removing Guevarra as an accused does not alter the core narrative of conspiracy or the charge of plunder against the former lawmaker.

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Furthermore, the prosecution requested that the court permit Guevarra to testify during the upcoming bail proceedings, specifically as a substitute for former Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan. While the Ombudsman initially accused Samchan of knowingly facilitating money laundering through flagged transactions, the agency also noted that the company had returned earnings from these specific activities to the Bureau of the Treasury. This distinction forms the basis for arguing that Guevarra's potential testimony is both safe and legally admissible without compromising the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Anti-Money Laundering Connections to Forbes Park Deal

Legal challenges to the money trail are intensifying as the Anti-Money Laundering Council revealed that no bank records exist showing contractors or Department of Public Works and Highways officials sending funds directly to Romualdez. Instead, investigators traced 21 check deposits totaling P1.72 billion between March 10 and 27, 2023, to an account allegedly belonging to Samchan. These financial transactions were closely linked to the acquisition of a high-value property in Forbes Park, Makati City, which was purchased using Golden Pheasant Holdings Corp., a firm alleged to be a dummy entity connected to the former speaker.

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The presence of other named individuals in the case adds complexity to the legal landscape, including Zaldy Co, former House appropriations committee chairperson, and Jocelyn Sereño, a staff member of Romualdez. The Ombudsman's initial filings positioned Samchan as a key facilitator in the alleged laundering of proceeds derived from unlawful activities within the national infrastructure budget. By seeking to isolate Guevarra from the accused list, the prosecution aims to clarify the chain of command and financial flows without disrupting the broader conspiracy charges.

Defense Opposition and Upcoming Court Proceedings

Romualdez's legal counsel, Raschel Pomoy, strongly opposed the prosecution's omnibus motion, arguing that introducing a new witness at this late stage would unfairly prejudice her client. Pomoy highlighted that prosecutors were scheduled to conclude their presentation of evidence on November 24, making the last-minute request for Guevarra's testimony procedurally problematic. The defense maintains that the amendment distracts from the core issues of the bail hearing and unfairly shifts the focus of the proceedings.

Despite these objections, the Sandiganbayan has indicated it will resolve the Ombudsman's motion as expeditiously as possible to ensure the case moves forward. The court has officially set December 4 as the final deadline for the presentation of prosecution witnesses in Romualdez's bail hearing. Additionally, the Ombudsman requested that Guevarra remain in detention at the National Bureau of Investigation facility to ensure his availability for testimony should the court grant the request to exclude him from the list of accused individuals.