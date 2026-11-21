Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla vows to resolve the P7.44 billion plunder case against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez within one year, aided by key witness Felicito Guevarra.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla announced on Saturday a decisive push to conclude the plunder case against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez within a single year. This accelerated timeline follows a significant procedural breakthrough involving Felicito Guevarra, president of Samchan Foreign Exchange Corp., who surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation.

Remulla made the declaration while participating in a broadcast on DZRH, emphasizing that the legal machinery is now fully mobilized to prevent the delays that characterized previous high-profile cases. The ombudsman stated that the office is prepared to present its evidence in chief immediately, signaling a shift from prolonged investigations to active prosecution.

Also read Ombudsman Urges Use of Diplomatic Mechanisms to Retrieve Fugitive Accused in Zaldy Co Graft Case

Guevarra Surrenders And Becomes Key State Witness

The critical development involves Felicito Guevarra, a co-accused alongside Romualdez and former Ako Bicol Representative Zaldy Co. Guevarra turned himself in to the National Bureau of Investigation after prosecutors moved to cancel his passport to prevent his escape from legal jurisdiction. This surrender marks a pivotal turn in the evidentiary landscape of the case against the former legislature leadership.

Remulla confirmed that an immunity agreement has been signed with Guevarra, formally designating him as a state witness for the Ombudsman. The public official explained that Guevarra has already returned approximately P324 million to the government, a sum allegedly derived from commissions earned through foreign exchange transactions. The ombudsman noted that Guevarra is currently testifying, providing the prosecution with vital insider information regarding the alleged financial improprieties.

Advertisement

Prosecution Strategy Focuses On Immediate Evidence Presentation

Remulla outlined a clear strategy to bypass standard delaying tactics that have historically extended legal proceedings. He pointed out that past cases often dragged on for up to 15 years due to procedural stalling and insufficient pre-filing preparation. In contrast, the current administration of the Office of the Ombudsman has prioritized readiness, ensuring that all evidence is compiled and verified before filing charges.

The ombudsman challenged the defense team, suggesting that if they are genuinely seeking a bail hearing, the prosecution is ready to counter with its primary evidence. By presenting the full weight of their case early, Remulla argued that the judicial process can be expedited significantly. He reiterated that the goal is not merely to file a case, but to see it through to a final resolution without unnecessary adjournments or loopholes.

P7.44 Billion Plunder Charge And Flood Control Scandal Context

The legal battle centers on a massive P7.44 billion plunder charge linked to the flood control scam. This scandal alleged that lawmakers and government officials funneled public funds into fictitious infrastructure projects. Martin Romualdez and Zaldy Co are the primary targets of this inquiry, which seeks to recover the misappropriated state assets and hold the individuals accountable for the complex financial fraud.

The involvement of a money changer like Guevarra highlights the intricate financial trails that the prosecution must untangle. His testimony is expected to shed light on how the commissions were generated and distributed among the accused. Remulla expressed optimism that the case could be wrapped up in record time, provided that the court and the prosecution remain focused on the facts without allowing procedural delays.

Advertisement

Future Timeline And Commitment To Swift Justice

Looking ahead, Remulla remains confident that the one-year timeline is achievable and necessary for maintaining public trust in the justice system. He emphasized that the speed of the prosecution serves as a deterrent against corruption and demonstrates the government's zero-tolerance policy for abuse of office. The ombudsman's office continues to monitor the progress of the case closely.

The surrender of Guevarra and the return of P324 million represent significant strides toward justice for the taxpayers. As the legal proceedings move forward, all eyes will be on how the court handles the evidence presented by the state witness. The outcome of this case will set a precedent for how similar high-value corruption cases are managed in the future, balancing thoroughness with efficiency.