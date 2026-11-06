Ombudsman Remulla Targets Fake News on Leukemia Claims

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla vows legal action against Facebook pages spreading false leukemia rumors, asserting he has been cancer-free for three years and condemning disinformation tactics.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla has announced an aggressive campaign to combat online disinformation, specifically targeting social media accounts that falsely claim he is currently battling leukemia. During a press conference held on Friday, the Ombudsman addressed the spread of these false narratives, which he described as a deliberate attempt to undermine his office and the integrity of the state.

Remulla Denies Leukemia Rumors

Jesus Crispin Remulla stated unequivocally that he has been cancer-free for nearly three years, refuting current claims circulating on digital platforms. He emphasized that the misinformation regarding his health is factually incorrect and contradicts the timeline of his previous medical history, including a heart bypass operation he underwent in 2023. The Ombudsman noted that he had already addressed his health status in various interviews, making the current rumors a clear distortion of established facts.

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Legal Action Against Social Media

Remulla confirmed that his office is filing formal complaints with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and Facebook itself. The objective of these complaints is to halt the proliferation of fake news that seeks to create doubt about the Ombudsman's physical condition. He described the situation as an urgent matter requiring immediate intervention to stop the dissemination of unverified and damaging content across social media networks.

Attributing Rumors to Political Enemies

The Ombudsman identified the likely sources of this disinformation as his political detractors, including supporters of the Duterte family. He also pointed to individuals currently facing legal charges related to the flood control mess as potential instigators. Remulla argued that these groups are using social media as a weapon to influence public opinion and generate skepticism toward the current government and the Ombudsman's office.

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Impact on Public Trust

Jesus Crispin Remulla explained that the ultimate goal of these false narratives is to deceive the public and weaken the institutional authority of the Ombudsman. He noted that the sudden influx of messages from media outlets and friends asking for prayers confirmed that the rumors had gained significant traction. Despite the initial alarm, Remulla expressed gratitude for the support but stressed that the continued spread of such falsehoods is a malicious tactic designed to distract from his official duties.

Future Steps for Transparency

The Ombudsman emphasized that it is already obvious to any rational observer that his battle with cancer is in the past. He vowed to continue addressing these deceptive articles that do not reflect the truth or the full picture of his health status. By taking legal and administrative action through the DICT and Facebook, Remulla aims to restore clarity and ensure that his office is evaluated on its merits rather than baseless health rumors.