Ombudsman Remulla Establishes Investment Ombudsman to Combat Corruption in Business

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla meets restaurateurs to identify corruption risks. The new Investment Ombudsman aims to fix regulatory bottlenecks for better investment.

Jesus Crispin Remulla convened with restaurant operators in Manila on Tuesday to investigate systemic barriers hindering business operations. The discussion focused on identifying government regulations that create opportunities for corruption within the hospitality sector.

Meeting Purpose and Attendee Numbers

About 1,000 restaurant business owners attended the dialogue to raise specific concerns affecting their daily operations. Remulla emphasized the need to compile a comprehensive list of these challenges to inform future policy reforms.

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Investment Ombudsman Strategic Goals

The proposed Investment Ombudsman will expand the agency's preventive mandate by identifying systemic problems that expose businesses to corruption. This new role aims to protect businesses from unnecessary bureaucratic requirements while encouraging greater investment in the Philippines.

Key Issues Raised by Business Owners

Representatives highlighted the proliferation of fake persons with disability (PWD) identification cards as a major operational hurdle. Attendees also detailed significant problems with tax collection processes that disrupt fair competition and financial planning.

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Previous Engagement in Cebu Region

Remulla previously met with Cebu business owners last month to discuss similar difficulties investors face when dealing with government agencies. This regional engagement supports the broader strategy to address regulatory bottlenecks nationwide.

Impact on MSME Regulatory Environment

The initiative directly targets micro, small and medium enterprises by streamlining processes requiring immediate government attention. The resulting compendium of problems will serve as a blueprint for reducing red tape in the hospitality industry.