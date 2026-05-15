Ombudsman Remulla: Arrest Warrant for Senator Dela Rosa Due to Concerns Over His Arrest, He Was Placed in Senate Protective Custody

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla has filed a complaint against Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa for allegedly violating an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Remulla expressed concerns over the arrest warrant and the possibility of Senator dela Rosa being arrested for crimes against humanity related to the drug war and human rights abuses under the administration of President Duterte.

Pinuna ni Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla si Senador Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa dahil sa muling nitong pagtatago upang makaiwas sa arrest warrant na inilabas ng International Criminal Court (ICC).

Giit ni Remulla, indikasyon na may kasalanan ang nagtatago sa batas. Inihayag ito ni Remulla nitong Biyernes bilang reaksyon sa sinabi ni Dela Rosa kamakailan kung saan pinasalamatan niya si Remulla sa pagbibigay umano sa kaniya ng paunang babala tungkol sa arrest warrant na inilabas ng ICC warrant laban sa kanya.

Ang naturang arrest warrant ay para sa pagkakasangkot ni Dela Rosa sa umano’y crimes against humanity kaugnay ng mga namatay sa drug war na ipinatupad ng dating administrasyong Duterte, kung saan nagsilbi siya bilang dating hepe ng Philippine National Police. Noong nakaraang Nobyembre, binanggit ni Remulla sa isang pulong balitaan na mayroong nang arrest warrant si Dela Rosa. Mula noon, nagtago na ang senador at hindi na dumalo sa mga sesyon ng Senado.

Muli lang lumutang si Dela Rosa nitong nakaraang Lunes at dumalo sa sesyon ng Senado at bumoto– kasama ang 12 pang senador– para mapatalsik si Sen. Tito Sotto bilang Senate President, at ipinalit ang kaniyang kaalyado na si Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano. Ngunit bago ang botohan, tinangka ng mga tauhan ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na arestuhin si Dela Rosa sa bisa ng arrest warrant ng ICC.

Matapos ang naturang botohan, isinailalim sa protective custody ng Senado si Dela Rosa. Pero umalis siya nitong Huwebes ng madaling araw, ilang oras matapos ang shooting incident sa Senado noong Miyerkoles ng gabi.

"Nagtataka ako sa kaniya , naging chief PNP siya, tumatakbo siya sa batas. Humarap siya. Bakit niya ginugulo ‘yung mundo?

" ayon kay Remulla sa press conference ngayong Biyernes. "Managot ka sa iyong mga gawain. Sagutin mo. Kung wala ka talagang kasalanan, harapin mo.

Anong klaseng tao ‘yan? Ganyan ba dapat senador natin? Tumatakbo sa batas?

", dagdag ni Remulla. Sinusubukan pa ng GMA News Online na mahingan ng komento si Dela Rosa





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senator Ronald \Bato\ Dela Rosa Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla International Criminal Court (ICC) Arrest Warrant Crimes Against Humanity Drug War

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