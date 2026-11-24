The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the filing of a graft case against former Dumaguete City Water District General Manager Esperato Ablao Dicen over alleged irregular disbursements totaling P965,116, including unauthorized legal fees, excessive RATA, and irregular salary and EME payments.

The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the filing of a graft case against former Dumaguete City Water District General Manager Esperato Ablao Dicen over alleged irregular disbursements that cost the government P965,116.

The Ombudsman announced the filing on Tuesday. In a resolution, it said it found prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction against Dicen for violating Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. The case stemmed from a complaint filed by the Commission on Audit, which questioned several transactions undertaken by DCWD in 2008.

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Ombudsman Cites Unauthorized Legal Fees

The Ombudsman cited unauthorized payments of legal fees and benefits, excessive Representation and Transportation Allowances, and irregular salary and Extraordinary and Miscellaneous Expenses disbursements to DCWD personnel. Among the questioned transactions was P115,000 in honoraria and other benefits paid to Atty. Salvador Camanian, who served as the water district legal counsel. The Ombudsman said Respondent failed to sufficiently show and prove that the work performed by Atty.

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Camanian involved additional or special task, and not just a general rendition of legal work. The resolution also stated that COA found that the legal works performed by Atty. Camanian is only classified as regular not special as to entitle him to receive the additional compensation and privileges, such as the disallowed professional fees/legal services and Christmas Bonus.

Investigation Uncovers Excessive Official Payments

The Ombudsman added that Dicen failed to establish that Camanian had performed additional or special legal services that would justify the compensation under Executive Order No. 878. The investigation also uncovered P110,400 in excessive RATA payments to district officials. Records showed Dicen received P12,000 monthly instead of the authorized P10,800, while other officials received P9,000 each instead of P7,000. The payments were contrary to Corporate Budget Circular No. 18 and the General Appropriations Act of 2008.

COA also flagged P739,716 in excessive salary and EME payments, bringing the total alleged government injury to P965,116. The Ombudsman resolution stated that Respondent, therefore, caused undue injury to the government in the total amount of Php965,116.00. Questionable transactions were covered by Notices of Disallowance issued by COA in 2010. The COA Commission Proper affirmed the disallowances, with modifications, in January 2020, while Dicen motion for reconsideration was denied in October 2021.

Dicen Fails To Submit Counter Affidavit

A Notice of Finality was issued in October 2024. The resolution also noted that Dicen failed to submit a counter-affidavit despite being directed to do so, leaving COA allegations and supporting evidence uncontested. The pieces of evidence presented by complainant are uncontroverted, the resolution stated. The Ombudsman ordered the filing of the corresponding criminal Information against Dicen before the proper court.

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GMA News Online reached out to Dicen for comment and will update this story once a response is received.