The Ombudsman has ordered graft charges against three Land Bank officials and Alberto Ching for irregularities in loans worth up to 115 million pesos granted to American Boulevard Trading Corp.

The Office of the Ombudsman in Manila has officially ordered the filing of graft charges against three former high-ranking officials of the Land Bank of the Philippines and a businessman, marking a significant legal escalation in a probe into irregular banking practices. This action follows a resolution released on Thursday that identifies the respondents as LBP First Vice President Lolita Silva, former Assistant Vice President Danilo Dayanghirang, former Account Officer Ronaldo SP. Robles, and Alberto Ching, the President and Chairman of American Boulevard Trading Corp. The order addresses alleged irregularities in the approval and renewal of loans extending up to 115 million pesos to the trading firm, signaling a decisive move by the chief anti-corruption body to hold bank executives and clients accountable for supposed violations of anti-graft statutes.

Prima Facie Evidence and Legal Violations

The Ombudsman determined that there is prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction against the four accused individuals for violating Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019, known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. The resolution explicitly states that all material elements of the specified offense are present, warranting the indictment of Robles, Dayanghirang, Silva, and Ching for said offense. This legal finding establishes the foundational basis for criminal prosecution, asserting that the actions of the bank officials and the businessman met the strict criteria for graft under Philippine law. The emphasis on reasonable certainty of conviction indicates that the evidence gathered during the preliminary investigation is considered strong enough to proceed to formal court proceedings without further delay.

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Origins of the Complaint and Internal Whistleblowing

The legal action was triggered by a complaint filed by the Land Bank through its Loan Recovery Department, which was prompted by a letter from then Assistant House Majority Floor Leader Rowena Nina Taduran in February 2022. The correspondence highlighted Alberto Ching's disclosure of alleged irregularities in the processing of American Boulevard Trading Corp.'s loan application and its subsequent renewals. Ching reportedly claimed that insiders within the bank fast-tracked the approval of the company's loan application and subsequent renewals in exchange for a 10 percent commission for said facilitation. This allegation of kickbacks and improper influence served as the primary catalyst for the bank's internal scrutiny and the eventual involvement of the Ombudsman in investigating the matter.

Financial Scope and Timeline of Loans

Records examined during the investigation reveal a clear trajectory of increasing credit exposure for American Boulevard Trading Corp. initially secured a 50-million peso short-term loan facility in August 2017. This financial commitment was subsequently increased to 100 million pesos in February 2018 and further raised to 115 million pesos in September 2018. The rapid expansion of the loan amount over a relatively short period became a focal point for investigators, who sought to understand how the bank managed such significant increases in risk. The timeline of these transactions aligns with the period during which the accused bank officials held their respective positions, linking their administrative decisions directly to the financial outcomes scrutinized in the current case.

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Alleged Violations of Lending Policies

An internal investigation and special audit conducted by the Land Bank uncovered several alleged violations of the bank's lending policies that resulted in unwarranted benefits to American Boulevard Trading Corp. and financial injury to the government-owned bank. These violations included the use of loan proceeds for purposes other than those approved by the institution, which directly contravenes standard banking protocols designed to ensure funds are utilized for their intended commercial activities. Furthermore, the audit found that promissory notes were renewed despite the presence of past-due accounts, a practice that typically requires stricter oversight and justification. The failure to properly assess the borrower's financial condition and creditworthiness before extending additional credit further compounded these procedural breaches.

Stakeholder Impact and Next Legal Steps

The filing of these charges carries significant implications for the integrity of state-owned financial institutions and sets a precedent for how insider facilitation is treated in public banking. For the accused, including former LBP executives and the business leader, this marks the transition from administrative inquiry to formal criminal liability, with potential penalties ranging from imprisonment to lifetime disqualification from public office. The resolution indicates that the Ombudsman has completed its preliminary evaluation and will now facilitate the transition of the case files to the appropriate courts. This step ensures that the alleged graft is adjudicated through the judicial system, aiming to recover any financial losses incurred by the bank and restore public trust in the oversight mechanisms of Philippine financial governance.