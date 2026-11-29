The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered criminal charges against Senior Master Sergeant Arturo Gudao Saño for negligence in handling drug evidence that compromised a prosecution.

The Office of the Ombudsman has formally ordered the filing of criminal charges against a police officer for alleged negligence in handling drug evidence that compromised the prosecution of a drug case and led to the acquittal of the accused.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Ombudsman identified the officer as Police Senior Master Sergeant Arturo Gudao Saño. The office said it found prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction to indict Saño for delay and bungling in the prosecution of drug cases.

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Core Details Of The Evidence Mishandling

"He, as a law enforcement agent, demonstrated patent laxity and inexcusable neglect in the marking and recording of the pieces of drug evidence," the Office of the Ombudsman said, citing the resolution. "The patent laxity and inexcusable neglect on his part was shown by the number of discrepancies noted in the actual markings vis-à-vis the receipt/inventory, and chain of custody form."

The Ombudsman emphasized that his indifference to his task at hand seriously compromised the chain of custody. This negligence created a gap in the procedural integrity required for admissible evidence in high-stakes drug prosecutions.

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2015 Operation And Suspect Acquittal

In 2015, Saño and other Philippine National Police personnel conducted a buy-bust operation against Barhaman Mushin in Sampaloc, Manila. During this operation, Saño was designated as the poseur buyer and seizing officer and personally marked the confiscated items.

He reportedly admitted that the description portion of the inventory did not expressly reflect the detailed markings on the plastic sachets, but maintained that the omission was not deliberate. The Office found that Saño's actions led to the acquittal of Mushin, whom authorities had identified as a high-value target.

Judicial Endorsement And Legal Proceedings

The Ombudsman stressed that such serious lapses could not be tolerated. The complaint stemmed from a letter by Judge Maria Sophia Solidum-Taylor of the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 31, who endorsed her 2018 ruling in People vs. Barhaman B. Mushin to the Ombudsman.

In that ruling, Taylor acquitted Mushin after the prosecution failed to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt. The judge pointed to the police's fatal failure to properly mark the seized evidence as the primary reason for dismissing the case against the suspect.

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Accountability And Future Implications

According to the investigation, the lapses were attributable solely to Saño. This finding resulted in the dismissal of the complaint against his fellow officers due to lack of evidence of conspiracy with him.

The order to file criminal charges marks a significant step in holding law enforcement agents accountable for procedural errors that undermine the justice system. The Ombudsman's decision highlights the critical importance of strict adherence to evidence handling protocols in all police operations.