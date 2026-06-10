Ombudsman Dismisses Complaints Over P60 Billion PhilHealth Fund Transfer

The Ombudsman cleared Executive Secretary Ralph Recto and former PhilHealth CEO Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. of criminal and administrative charges related to the controversial transfer of P60 billion in PhilHealth funds to the National Treasury, citing lack of evidence for plunder, graft, and technical malversation.

The Office of the Ombudsman has formally dismissed both criminal and administrative complaints filed against Executive Secretary Ralph Recto and former Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) president and chief executive officer Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. in connection with the controversial transfer of P60 billion in PhilHealth funds to the National Treasury in 2024.

In a consolidated resolution dated June 2, the anti-graft body ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support allegations of plunder, graft, and technical malversation arising from the implementation of a provision in the 2024 national budget that authorized the transfer of excess government corporate funds to the National Treasury. The resolution emphasized that the complaints failed to establish the necessary elements to pursue criminal and administrative liability against the two officials, stating that the evidence presented did not meet the threshold of prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction for the criminal charges, and that the administrative complaints were similarly lacking in evidentiary support.

The Ombudsman specifically addressed the plunder allegation under Republic Act 7080, noting that the return of the P60 billion to PhilHealth undermined any claim that Recto and Ledesma amassed or acquired ill-gotten wealth amounting to at least P50 million for personal benefit. The resolution highlighted that the restoration of the funds contradicted accusations that the respondents used their positions for personal enrichment, which is a fundamental requirement for establishing a plunder offense.

Furthermore, the Ombudsman dismissed allegations under Republic Act 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, finding no proof of manifest partiality, evident bad faith, gross negligence, or corrupt intent. The prosecutors concluded that the transfer of funds was undertaken as part of the respondents official duties in carrying out the provisions of the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA), and that the complainants failed to demonstrate any resulting undue injury to the government or unwarranted benefits to any private party.

Regarding the charge of technical malversation, which involves the application of public funds to a purpose different from that authorized by law, the Ombudsman found that both Recto and Ledesma acted under the belief that the P60 billion constituted part of PhilHealths fund balance or excess reserve funds that could legally be remitted to the National Treasury under the special provision of the 2024 budget. The resolution noted that the government subsequently committed to return the funds to PhilHealth, a position that Recto communicated before the Supreme Court during legal proceedings involving the transfer.

These circumstances weakened the basis for a technical malversation charge, as the peculiar circumstances compelled the Ombudsman to dismiss the charge due to failure to establish the respondents intent to perpetrate the offense with moral certainty. The controversy originated from a special provision in the 2024 General Appropriations Act that authorized government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) to remit excess reserve funds or unused balances to the National Treasury to finance unprogrammed appropriations.

Recto, as then Finance Secretary, issued Department of Finance Circular 003-2024 to implement the budget provision, while Ledesma, as PhilHealth chief, oversaw compliance with the directive. The transfer later became the subject of legal challenges and complaints from various groups questioning the legality of using PhilHealth funds for other government expenditures. In an order dated December 2025, the Supreme Court ordered the return of P60 billion to PhilHealth and permanently prohibited the transfer of the remaining P29.9 billion fund balance.

The Ombudsman took this order into account, further supporting the conclusion that no criminal or administrative liability should attach to the respondents actions





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Ombudsman Philhealth Ralph Recto Emmanuel Ledesma Fund Transfer Plunder Graft Technical Malversation Supreme Court

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