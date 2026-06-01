Ombudsman Defends Integrity of Cases Against Jinggoy Estrada and Others in Flood Control Project Scandals

The Ombudsman's office asserts that no one can decide on its behalf and denies political motivation behind plunder and graft charges, detailing multiple cases involving alleged ghost and substandard flood control projects.

The Office of the Ombudsman has issued a strong statement defending the integrity of its ongoing investigations and prosecutions, particularly in response to claims that criminal cases filed against former Senator Jinggoy Estrada and others are politically motivated.

Asst. Ombudsman Mico Clavano emphasized that no individual has the authority to make decisions on behalf of the Ombudsman regarding cases under its docket, characterizing any such action as a form of corruption. He stated that the office meticulously documents and publicly discloses every step of its investigative processes to ensure transparency. Clavano also stressed the importance of maintaining a clear separation between accountability and politics, warning that those who attempt to blur this distinction must be held responsible.

The charges against Estrada are part of a broader series of filings by Ombudsman prosecutors related to alleged anomalies in flood control projects. These include multiple batches of criminal complaints involving malversation and graft. Notable cases involve a P289-million allegedly substandard road dike project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, which implicates resigned Ako Bicol Party-list congressman Zaldy Co and at least fifteen others.

Another case concerns a P96.5-million "ghost" flood control project in Culaman, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, with charges against contractor Sarah Discaya and several others. Additionally, former Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., ex-Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan assistant district engineer Brice Hernandez, and five more individuals face charges over an alleged P92.8-million ghost flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan. These developments highlight the Ombudsman's active role in pursuing alleged misuse of public funds in infrastructure projects.

The office's approach involves thorough investigations and the systematic filing of charges to address systemic corruption. Clavano's remarks underscore a commitment to insulating the Ombudsman's processes from political interference, while also sending a message that attempts to discredit the office's work will be met with firm rebuttals. The cases collectively represent a significant effort to scrutinize past government contracts and hold accountable both public officials and private contractors involved in purported irregularities





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Ombudsman Jinggoy Estrada Plunder Charge Graft Cases Flood Control Projects Corruption Zaldy Co Sarah Discaya Bong Revilla DPWH Malversation Ghost Projects

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