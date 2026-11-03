Ombudsman Files Charges vs Six DPWH Officials, Seven Private Individuals Over P491.9 Million Road Right of Way Scam

The Office of the Ombudsman filed graft and malversation charges before the Sandiganbayan against six DPWH personnel and seven private individuals over an alleged P491.9 million road right of way scam in General Santos City.

The Office of the Ombudsman on Tuesday filed graft and malversation charges before the Sandiganbayan against six Department of Public Works and Highways personnel and seven private individuals over an alleged P491.9 million road right of way scam in General Santos City.

The charges involve compensation for 18 parcels of land affected by the construction of the Digos-Makar National Road in Lagao, General Santos City. Former DPWH Region 12 regional director Subair Saro Diron and former assistant regional director Laureano Suan Jr. are among those charged. The Ombudsman said it found prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction against Diron, Suan, and four other DPWH personnel.

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Ombudsman Files Anti-Graft Charges For Malversation

The Office of the Ombudsman said it filed 18 informations for malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents under Articles 217 and 171 of the Revised Penal Code. It also filed another 18 informations for violating Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. The Ombudsman said the charges stemmed from three investigation reports submitted by the National Bureau of Investigation in 2018 and 2019.

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The reports involved the payment of right of way for 18 parcels of land allegedly affected by the construction of the Digos-Makar National Road in Lagao, General Santos City. The DPWH Region XII technical working group approved the disbursement of P491,931,120.20 to claimants who were alleged to have presented falsified documents.

Investigators Found Inflated Right Of Way Claims

Investigators also found inflated right-of-way claims after an allegedly unlawful use of a 2009 appraisal value of P3,500 per square meter to determine compensation for properties taken by the government during the 1990s. Witness Roberto S. Catapang Jr. said in an affidavit from 2017 that he was involved in the alleged syndicate.

The group, in collusion with respondent public officers, collected money from the government purportedly as payments for the acquisitions by fabricating and submitting fake documents, Catapang said in a statement from the Ombudsman. Aside from the criminal charges, the Ombudsman ordered the dismissal of former DPWH Region 12 legal officer Ansare Mariga Busran in a separate administrative decision. The cases are now pending before the Sandiganbayan.