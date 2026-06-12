Olivia Rodrigo Releases Third Album 'You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love'

Olivia Rodrigo's third studio album, 'You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So Love,' is a 13-track record split into two sections that trace the emotional arc of a relationship, from infatuation to heartbreak, featuring collaborations with artists like Robert Smith and marking a visual departure from her previous purple aesthetic.

Olivia Rodrigo 's third studio album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," has been released, delivering a comprehensive emotional journey through the stages of a relationship.

The 13-track record is split into two distinct sections: "Girl So in Love" and "You Seem Pretty Sad," which together narrate the beginning and end of a love story. In the first half, Olivia explores infatuation, deep devotion, and the comfort of building a life with someone, though even moments of insecurity-such as in "Maggots for Brains"-stem from longing and attachment. Dan Nigro is credited as a background vocalist, adding depth to the production.

The mood dramatically shifts in the second half, titled "You Seem Pretty Sad," where the relationship starts to fracture. Themes of anxiety, dependence, and disappointment emerge as the 23-year-old artist examines the darker complexities of love. A standout track is "What's Wrong With Me," featuring The Cure's Robert Smith, where they trade verses about spiraling emotions and the painful realization that the person who brings joy may also be the source of distress.

Other songs like "Begged" tackle the agony of seeking reassurance, while "Less" confronts the difficulty of letting go despite lingering love. The album concludes with "Cigarette Smoke," a reflective breakup song that ends the project on a note of regret, acceptance, and moving forward. This release arrives nearly three years after her sophomore album "Guts" (2023) and breaks her pattern of four-letter album titles.

Visually, the album marks a departure from the signature purple aesthetic of her previous eras, "Sour" and "Guts," signaling a new artistic direction





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Olivia Rodrigo You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love Album Release Relationship Themes Robert Smith

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