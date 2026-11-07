Oldest Cannabis Use Found in 2800-Year-Old Scythian Tomb in Tyva

Scientists discover the oldest evidence of psychoactive cannabis use in a 2800-year-old Scythian burial mound in Russia's Tyva region, linking THC traces to ancient funeral rituals.

Archaeologists have identified the oldest known evidence of psychoactive cannabis use, dating back approximately 2,800 years, within a monumental Scythian burial mound in the Uyuk Valley of Russia's Republic of Tyva. The discovery, published in the journal Science, centers on human hair braids bearing chemical signatures of THC and over 1,400 cannabis seeds found among grave goods in the remote southern Siberian site.

Scientific Evidence of Ancient Intoxication

Researchers led by archaeologist Gino Caspari of the University of Bern and the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology analyzed hair samples from several individuals interred in the central burial chamber. Chemical testing revealed traces of THC and cannabinol, confirming that the occupants consumed the plant for its mind-altering effects rather than merely for fiber or oil.

Also read Pedro Taduran Defends IBF Crown Against Brandon Romero in New Mexico

The dating technique placed the artifacts in the early 8th century BC, predating previous evidence of mind-altering cannabis use found in the Middle East and Pamir Mountains. Gino Caspari emphasized that while speculation about ancient drug use is common, finding plant matter and human tissue preserved in the same context is exceptionally rare and provides concrete proof of consumption.

Ritual Context and Funeral Practices

The tomb, measuring approximately 460 feet in diameter, served as the final resting place for high-ranking members of Scythian society. The site included elaborate funerary rituals involving animal sacrifices, with dozens of horses and potentially humans buried or displayed on the mound's surface to demonstrate extreme social power.

Advertisement

Scythians crafted items in the distinctive animal style and included unusual gold objects within the tomb. The presence of cannabis seeds as offerings aligns with historical records from Greek historian Herodotus, who described similar spectral cavalcades involving dead riders, validating some of his accounts of steppe peoples.

Genetic Analysis and Future Research

Beyond chemical traces, scientists have begun sequencing DNA from the remarkably preserved cannabis seeds. This genetic material represents the oldest cannabis DNA known to science, offering new insights into the plant's domestication and evolution in the Eurasian steppe region during the early first millennium BC.

While the exact method of consumption remains unclear from hair analysis alone, inhalation is considered likely based on later regional practices. This discovery reshapes our understanding of ancient substance use, proving that psychoactive cannabis played a significant role in Scythian rituals and daily life more than two millennia ago.