Oklahoma City Thunder Retire Russell Westbrook No. 0 Jersey

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced the retirement of Russell Westbrook's No. 0 jersey during the February 7 game against the New York Knicks, honoring his historic tenure.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially announced the retirement of Russell Westbrook's No. 0 jersey, a tribute to the franchise icon's profound impact on the organization and the city. The ceremonial honoring is scheduled to take place during the team's upcoming home game against the New York Knicks on February 7. This milestone follows Westbrook's announcement on August 12 that he is retiring from the NBA, concluding a Hall of Fame-caliber career.

Historic Statistical Dominance Defined Career

Westbrook spent the first eleven of his eighteen NBA seasons with the Thunder, spanning from 2008 to 2019, and remains the franchise's all-time leader across multiple key statistical categories. He holds the record for most games played with 821 appearances, while also leading in points with 18,859, rebounds with 5,760, and assists with 6,897. His defensive contributions are equally notable, as he leads in steals with 1,442, alongside records for field goals made (6,626) and total minutes played (28,329).

Also read Talisay Mayor Gullas Clarifies SRP Land Ownership Amid Cebu City Dispute

During his peak years with Oklahoma City, Westbrook established himself as one of the most dominant forces in basketball history. He secured NBA scoring titles in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons, showcasing an offensive prowess that defied conventional guard play. In the 2016-17 campaign, he delivered a historic triple-double average of 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists, earning the league's Most Valuable Player award for his unparalleled consistency and production.

Leadership Commends Community Legacy and Values

Thunder chairman Clayton I. Bennett emphasized the enduring relationship between the player and the region, stating that Westbrook made a lasting mark on both the city and the state. Bennett highlighted that the guard's involvement in the community has continued long after his active playing days, describing him as a member of the Oklahoma City community forever. The organization expressed deep gratitude for Westbrook's genuine care for the people of Oklahoma throughout his tenure.

Advertisement

Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti reinforced the idea that Westbrook's legacy was built on both court performance and community commitment. Presti noted that while many players make an impact, only great players leave a legacy, attributing Westbrook's status to his relentless mindset and deep commitment. He stated that Oklahomans consider Westbrook one of their own, justifying the decision to raise his number to the rafters in Oklahoma City.

Playoff Success and All-Time Triple-Double Record

Westbrook's tenure with the Thunder included significant postseason success, leading the team to nine playoff appearances, four trips to the Western Conference finals, and a journey to the 2012 NBA Finals. His individual accolades extend beyond his time in Oklahoma, as he was named the All-Star Game MVP twice during his career. After leaving the Thunder, he played for six other teams, finishing his career in the most recent season with the Sacramento Kings.

One of the most impressive statistics defining Westbrook's career is his status as the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles with an astounding 209 achievements. This record underscores his unique ability to contribute significantly across all facets of the game simultaneously. As the NBA commemorates his retirement, Westbrook's statistical footprint and community engagement remain central to the narrative of his legendary status in professional basketball.