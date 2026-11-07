Ajay Mitchell Scores Career-High 35 as Thunder Beat Grizzlies 128-97 in NBA Cup

Ajay Mitchell scored a career-high 35 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 128-97 NBA Cup group-stage win over the Memphis Grizzlies, extending their winning streak over Memphis to 16 games including the 2025 playoffs.

Ajay Mitchell scored a career-high 35 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 128-97 on Friday night in an NBA Cup group-stage game at the American Airlines Center.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 28 points, and Jared McCain finished with 21 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City has now won 16 straight games over Memphis, including a four-game sweep in the first round of the 2025 playoffs. The Thunder shot 55 percent from the field and benefited from a strong shooting night. In the closing minutes of the third quarter, they were converting at just under a 60 percent clip.

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Thunder Dominate With Shooting and Turnovers

They made half of their 26 3-point attempts through three periods. Oklahoma City also forced 18 turnovers and turned them into 30 points. The Thunder led by 25 points near the end of the first half and went on a 12-0 run early in the third quarter to expand their lead to 32. That 12-0 run included consecutive three-pointers from Mitchell, McCain, and Kenrich Williams.

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The lead was later extended to 37 points late in the fourth quarter before the final margin settled at 128-97. Ty Jerome led Memphis with 21 points, and Zach Edey added 14. Rookie Cameron Boozer was limited to eight points but grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. Jerami Grant and Cedric Coward each scored 10 points for the Thunder.

Memphis, which entered the game leading the NBA in 3-point percentage, struggled from distance in the first half, converting only five of its 26 attempts from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies finished the game shooting 22 percent from 3-point range. The Grizzlies were outscored 36-21 in the second quarter and recorded only 18 points in the paint in the first half compared to Oklahoma City's 38. The Thunder shot 63.8 percent from the field in the opening period.

Oklahoma City Builds Large Halftime Lead

A mid-range jumper by Gilgeous-Alexander with 3:30 remaining in the second quarter made the score 58-40, representing the largest deficit Memphis had faced this season. A four-point play by Gilgeous-Alexander in the final minute of the half increased the lead to 22 points. The Thunder took a 22-point advantage into halftime and maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the game.

Memphis trailed by 32 points early in the third quarter and failed to mount any significant comeback attempts after the break. Oklahoma City achieved the win despite the absence of three key injured starters. Jaylen Williams sat out due to ankle surgery, Cason Wallace was unavailable for shoulder surgery, and Chet Holmgren remained sidelined recovering from knee surgery. Despite those injuries, the Thunder entered the game having beaten Cleveland twice.

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Gilgeous-Alexander continues to fuel the offense, scoring 43 and 42 points in the wins over the Cavaliers. Mitchell has thrived in an expanded role, averaging 21.6 points over the previous five games. The victory marked the third consecutive win for the Thunder and extended their regular-season winning streak against Memphis to 13 games. Oklahoma City continues to demonstrate resilience in the NBA Cup group stage.

Roster Depth Highlights Thunder Resilience

Their ability to win convincingly without key injured players highlights the depth of their roster. The victory maintains their strong position in the standings and builds momentum for upcoming contests. The Memphis Grizzlies faced a steep decline despite opening the season with a 6-0 record. This loss marked their third consecutive defeat.

The team struggled to match the offensive intensity of the Oklahoma City Thunder in every quarter. The Grizzlies must address their recent struggles after dropping three straight games. The team needs to improve their defensive efficiency and rebounding to prevent such lopsided defeats in future NBA Cup matches. The contrast between their early season success and current form requires immediate strategic adjustments to return to winning ways.