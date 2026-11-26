Indonesia's OJK issues historic IDR 2.1 trillion in administrative fines for securities violations, marking a pivotal moment in its 2026 capital market reform drive.

Indonesia's Financial Services Authority, known as Otoritas Jasa Keuangan or OJK, has enforced the largest administrative sanctions in the nation's history to strengthen the integrity of its capital market. The regulatory body imposed administrative fines totaling IDR 2.1 trillion following investigations into trading misconduct involving DSSA shares and the initial public offerings of BREN and CUAN. These decisive enforcement actions serve as a cornerstone of the broader capital market reform agenda launched in collaboration with Self-Regulatory Organizations to enhance transparency and investor confidence.

Key Milestones in Market Reform Implementation

Chairman of the OJK Board of Commissioners, Friderica Widyasari Dewi, alongside OJK Chief Executive of Capital Market, Financial Derivatives, and Carbon Exchange Supervision, Hasan Fawzi, announced that nearly all capital market reform action plans would be implemented by 2026. The reform strategy focuses on four critical pillars: integrity, transparency, discipline, and investor protection. Key milestones achieved during this period include the publication of shareholders with ownership exceeding 1 percent, the enhancement of investor classifications, and the establishment of an independent committee. Furthermore, the regulatory body improved the High Shareholding Concentration methodology and raised the minimum free-float requirement to 15 percent to ensure fairer market conditions.

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Record Fines for Trading Violations

The enforcement mechanism of OJK emphasizes that investor confidence is earned through decisive action, consistent enforcement, and measurable outcomes. Friderica Widyasari Dewi stated that with 97 percent of the capital market reform action plans implemented, Indonesia is demonstrating its ability to translate policy commitments into concrete progress. The authority remains firmly committed to building a fair, transparent, competitive, and globally credible capital market that earns the long-term confidence of both domestic and international investors. The focus extends beyond completing reform milestones to delivering lasting improvements in ownership transparency, market integrity, liquidity, and investor protection.

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Detentions and Criminal Investigations

Strengthening law enforcement remains central to maintaining market integrity, with OJK enhancing surveillance and expediting investigations into trading misconduct. On 16 November 2026, OJK detained four suspects over alleged capital market crimes involving the manipulation of Series I warrant trading and structured warrants on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. The suspects, identified as TGB alias T, JF O, FS, and S, were private-sector employees, including securities firm staff. On 19 November 2026, OJK transferred the four suspects and evidence to the public prosecutor for further legal proceedings.

Additional Sanctions and Future Oversight

OJK continued its enforcement efforts by imposing additional administrative sanctions and issuing binding orders requiring remedial actions against multiple parties following investigations into ten capital market regulatory violation cases. These sanctions were imposed on 21 November 2026. The authority plans to continue strengthening oversight of securities transactions, corporate disclosures, and governance. OJK will maintain close coordination with Self-Regulatory Organizations, law enforcement authorities, and other stakeholders to ensure sustainable improvements in market quality, transparency, integrity, and investor protection for the future.