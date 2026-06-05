Oil Prices Rally on Supply Fears, But Local Cuts Expected Amid Market Volatility

Global crude and fuel prices increased this week due to geopolitical tensions and supply concerns, while preliminary data points to possible local price reductions in the coming week, with gasoline seeing a sharper decline.

Based on the results of the Mean of Platts Singapore ( MOPS ) trading and average foreign exchange rates over the past four days, an industry source announced the estimated price changes for petroleum products .

Crude oil and refined fuel prices rose this week amid concerns over stalled diplomacy, prolonged supply disruptions following the suspension of peace negotiations, and renewed threats from Iran to fully close the Strait of Hormuz. Additional worries that global oil inventories might reach critical levels if stock draws persist at the current rate also fueled bullish sentiment.

However, preliminary data suggests that the MOPS price may decline in Friday trading, which could result in a smaller increase for diesel compared to the initial forecast and potentially a sharper drop in gasoline prices. Oil companies typically announce price adjustments each Monday, with implementation the following Tuesday. This week, significant reductions were observed: gasoline decreased by 4.76 per liter, diesel by 9.26, and kerosene by 10.86





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Oil Prices MOPS Petroleum Products Strait Of Hormuz Iran Supply Disruption Price Adjustments Gasoline Diesel Kerosene

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