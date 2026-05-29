Oil Prices Expected to Drop in the First Week of June

Motorists may expect a significant drop in the prices of petroleum products in the first week of June. Based on the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) and foreign exchange averages over the past four days of trading, an industry source from the oil industry said that a rollback in oil prices is expected in the next week.

Motorists may expect a significant drop in the prices of petroleum products in the first week of June. Based on the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) and foreign exchange averages over the past four days of trading, an industry source from the oil industry said that a rollback in oil prices is expected in the next week.

The diesel price may decrease by P6.50 to P7.50 per liter, while the gasolina price may decrease by P3.50 to P4.50 per liter. The industry source attributed the pressure on crude and refined fuel products prices to improving sentiments that the US and Iran are moving closer towards a peace deal, even though both parties still remained at odds over key issues, and growing optimism on the prospect that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened soon.

The supply tightness in the diesel market is seen easing down, weighing on the price benchmark, as recent market developments point to some improvement in supply conditions, with refiners increasingly able to secure alternative crude supplies. Meanwhile, the price of gasolina in Asia is expected to remain in limited movement but may decrease further due to recent events in the Middle East, according to the source.

Last Tuesday, there was an increase in the prices of petroleum products: P1.60 per liter for gasolina, P1.96 for diesel, and P1.45 for kerosene. Although a rollback is expected in the next week, the source said that the risk of supply and demand remains due to the tight global gasoline markets at the start of summer while inventories continue to decline.

While oil supply remains constrained and price swings are expected as the geopolitical risks remain high, recent reports that the US and Iran have agreed to extend the ceasefire for another 60 days and allow traffic to flow through the Strait of Hormuz will most likely weigh down on prices further





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