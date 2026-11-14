Oil Prices Drop After US Midterms as Democrats Gain Power

Global oil prices fell sharply following Democratic control of Congress. Brent crude hit $94.62 and WTI dropped to $88.12. Philippine gasoline prices slashed by P16.80 per liter on November 10.

Global oil markets experienced a significant decline on Wednesday, November 4, as political shifts in Washington recalibrated investor expectations for Middle Eastern stability. Brent crude, the international benchmark for energy pricing, retreated to $94.62 per barrel. Simultaneously, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the primary American reference point, dropped to $88.12 per barrel. This downward movement occurred directly following the Democratic Party's victory in the recent US midterm elections.

Election Victory Reshapes Geopolitical Outlook

The primary driver behind this price correction is the renewed optimism surrounding potential de-escalation in the Middle East. Market analysts attribute the drop to the expectation that mounting political pressure on US President Donald Trump will ease regional tensions. The Democratic win grants lawmakers greater leverage to block executive initiatives, including efforts to restrict funding for the military conflict initiated last February. Houston-based consulting firm Lipow Oil Associates noted that this shift in congressional balance creates a more uncertain environment for aggressive foreign policy maneuvers.

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Philippine Fuel Prices See Immediate Rollback

The impact of this geopolitical reassessment has already translated into tangible savings for Filipino motorists. The Department of Energy (DOE) confirmed that the shift in the US political landscape fueled expectations of a resolution to the US-Iran conflict. This reduced fears of supply disruptions in critical shipping lanes. Consequently, on November 10, local gasoline prices were slashed by ₱16.80 per liter. This adjustment marks the country's first double-digit rollback since the conflict began, providing immediate relief to consumers facing elevated energy costs.

Supply Chain Issues Delay Full Market Stabilization

Despite the immediate price cuts, officials caution that stabilization will not happen instantly. Fluctuations in the Philippine peso against the US dollar continue to influence local fuel pricing mechanisms. During June, the DOE projected that local oil prices could take six months to a year to return to prewar levels. DOE Undersecretary Alessandro Sales explained that the primary bottleneck is not demand, but rather the logistical challenge of restarting supply chains disrupted by war. He emphasized that the core issue involves restoring the flow of vessels that were previously diverted.

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Trump Retains Veto Power and Military Control

Legal and structural realities limit the immediate power of the newly elected Congress. The newly elected members of the US Congress will not take their oaths of office until January 2027. They must first elect their leaders and finalize committee assignments before taking up legislation. Furthermore, President Donald Trump retains full discretionary authority over military strikes, blockades, and sanctions. Rystad Energy geopolitical analyst Jorge Leon stated that the President maintains command of executive actions that could affect global oil supplies regardless of congressional pressure.

Dow Jones Forecasts Further Drops and Logistics

Market intelligence platform Dow Jones Energy suggests oil prices could fall by as much as $20 per barrel once the US-Iran war ends. However, they caution that this reduction will take time to translate into lower prices at local gasoline stations. Vessels diverted because of the conflict must first return to their original shipping routes, potentially causing logistical backlogs. The crude oil carried by these tankers still needs to be refined and processed before reaching the market. A significant portion of the global diesel supply comes from Russian refineries, adding another layer of complexity.

Executive Actions Continue Before January Transition

The current administration retains a window to pursue its plans before the new Congress convenes in January. James Brito, executive director of Refining and Oil Products at Dow Jones Energy, noted that the current administration might view this period as a 'window' to complete unfinished tasks before the new Congressional layout takes their seat in January. Ultimately, while consumers are currently enjoying some relief from high fuel costs, there is no guarantee that the downward trend will continue indefinitely. The DOE has assured the public that it will ensure Filipino consumers benefit immediately whenever global oil prices decline.