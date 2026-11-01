Oil Prices and Peso Pressure Weigh on Philippine Equities Amid Rate Hike Fears

Rising oil prices and peso weakness threaten Philippine stocks. Investors face potential US and BSP rate hikes, prompting caution in the local market.

Philippine equities face headwinds in the coming weeks due to rising oil prices and sustained pressure on the peso. Geopolitical tensions and expectations of concurrent interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas are adding to investor caution.

Geopolitical Tensions Drive Oil Concerns

Brokerage firm 2TradeAsia.com issued a weekly outlook highlighting heightened geopolitical risks as a primary factor for its cautious stance on the local stock market. The firm warns that further monetary tightening could significantly impact investor sentiment in the region. The research team expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates on December 9. This is followed by an anticipated rate hike from the BSP on December 17. Such a scenario would keep borrowing costs elevated, which typically weighs heavily on interest-rate-sensitive companies.

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The Federal Open Market Committee recently kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.75 to 4 percent. However, 2TradeAsia noted that this decision does not rule out another increase before the year ends. The firm flagged the combination of a weakening peso and higher oil prices as a major concern for the domestic economy. These factors could push up the cost of imported fuel and food, adding to inflationary pressures across the country.

BSP Actions and Market Performance

The peso continues to weaken against the US dollar despite the BSP's recent 50-basis-point rate increase. This currency depreciation exacerbates the impact of rising global crude oil prices. Geopolitical developments involving the United States and Iran are keeping oil prices elevated heading into the holiday season. US President Donald Trump's renewed warnings of possible military strikes against Iran after the November 3 US midterm elections have added to concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

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In response to these external pressures, 2TradeAsia advised investors to remain selective in their portfolio management. The firm recommends favoring companies with dollar-denominated earnings and strong capital positions. Investors are advised to avoid rate-sensitive and budget-exposed stocks during this volatile period. The brokerage also provided specific technical levels for managing exposure. It recommended reducing positions if the Philippine Stock Exchange index closes below the 5,600 level.

Conversely, the firm suggests adding positions only if the benchmark sustains a close above 5,800 after the Fed's policy decision. This strategy aims to mitigate risks associated with rising borrowing costs and currency volatility. The advice reflects a broader caution among financial institutions regarding the sustainability of current market valuations amidst external shocks.

Economic Indicators and Inflation Risks

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., echoed these concerns by pointing to inflation and geopolitical developments. He noted that the PSEi fell 23.23 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,680.35 on October 30. This marked its lowest level in about two weeks, close to levels last seen in November 2025. The decline was partly attributed to the BSP's higher October inflation forecast of 7.1 to 8.1 percent. This follows September's inflation rate of 7.2 percent.

Ricafort stated that the rising inflation numbers raise the possibility of additional rate increases. Further monetary tightening could increase financing and borrowing costs for listed companies. This would add pressure to their earnings and long-term investment plans. He also cited rising global crude oil prices as a key factor, with Brent crude reaching around $116 per barrel on October 30. This price point is among its highest levels in six months.

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The weekly performance of the PSEi reflected these challenges, declining 48.28 points, or 0.8 percent. This extended losses to a second consecutive week. However, its October performance was nearly flat, rising by 0.87 point, or 0.02 percent. This followed two consecutive months of declines, suggesting a period of consolidation for local equities. Foreign investors remained net sellers, although the pace of selling eased significantly.

Foreign Investment and Technical Levels

Ricafort reported net foreign selling of $5.1 million for the week. This is significantly lower than the $144.1 million recorded in the previous trading week. On October 30 alone, foreign net selling narrowed to $70,000 from $1.6 million in the preceding session. Despite these external risks, Ricafort identified potential sources of support for local financial markets. These include the recent affirmation of the Philippines' credit ratings by Japan Credit Rating Agency, Moody's Ratings, and Rating and Investment Information Inc.

Additionally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. plans to include Philippine government bonds in its Emerging Market Local Bank Index starting January 29, 2027. This inclusion could encourage additional foreign investment in the domestic debt market. For the PSEi, Ricafort placed initial support at the psychological 5,600 level. The index's November 2025 low of 5,584.35 serves as another important support level.

He identified resistance levels at 5,780 to 5,915, with stronger resistance at 6,025 to 6,135. Investors will monitor the release of domestic economic indicators this week. This includes October inflation data on November 6, alongside manufacturing activity, bank lending, employment figures, and other economic data. The next BSP policy meeting is scheduled for December 17. Developments in US monetary policy and the Middle East will remain important external factors for the local market.