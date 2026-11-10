Ohio State Hazing Probe Follows Burns to Two Students at Fraternity Party

Columbus police are probing whether two Ohio State students burned at a Sigma Alpha Epsilon party were hazing victims. Interim suspension followed.

Columbus police are investigating whether two Ohio State University students who were treated for deep burns after being engulfed in flames at an outdoor fraternity party were victims of hazing. The university placed the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on interim suspension after a video of the incident circulated on social media. The footage shows a large group surrounding two young men on fire on Saturday.

A student who watched the video called police the next day to report a possible hazing incident, according to an audio recording of that call. The student said she was sent the video in a group chat with her sorority members. Her words, as captured in the recording, described onlookers who 'stood around watching while this kid just burned.'

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Video Shows Burning Students and Bystander Response

The video shows a ring of people standing outside, many wearing the school's red and white colors. They are laughing and shouting at two men on the ground whose pants are on fire. One of the men lunges at the other, and both roll on the ground together.

The shouting takes on a more panicked tone as the two men struggle to remove their clothing. One onlooker holds a small fire extinguisher but does not successfully deploy it. According to the Columbus Police report, the two victims were both students who were treated for moderate second- and third-degree burns.

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Fraternity Sanctions and Hazing Record

Ohio State has not said how the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity is linked to the event. However, the police report lists the president of the fraternity as part of the investigation. The report names hazing as the charge being investigated and notes that university authorities are also looking into whether hazing occurred.

Ohio State maintains a public list of hazing violations and penalties under state law and the federal Stop Campus Hazing Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden in 2024. That list shows that so far this year, four fraternities, one sorority and one co-ed group have been sanctioned for hazing. Sigma Alpha Epsilon does not appear on the list for the last five years.

The student newspaper The Lantern reported that Sigma Alpha Epsilon has been sanctioned at least seven times since 2001. According to the newspaper's archives, the chapter has been found to have violated policies related to alcohol, hazing and endangering behavior. At one point, its disciplinary probation was extended for failing to comply with sanctions.

Collin's Law and Broader Hazing Legal Context

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Collin's Law in 2021 to toughen penalties for hazing after a student died at a fraternity house at Ohio University. The law defines hazing to include participating in or coercing anyone into behavior that creates a substantial risk of mental or physical harm. That behavior must be tied to initiation into an organization or to continued membership.

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Sigma Alpha Epsilon eliminated its pledging process for all of its chapters nationwide in 2014, in part due to injuries and deaths. In 2022, 46 members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter at the University of New Hampshire were charged with hazing. Most agreed to perform community service and avoided conviction, while the three who went to trial were acquitted. The judge said the state did not prove the acts were a condition of initiation into, continued membership in or association with the fraternity.