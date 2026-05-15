OFW Scam Victims; Police Seek Help in Identifying Frauds

A Filipino Overseas Worker (OFW) facing deportation in Europe was duped into paying P189,000 for documents that never arrived. The victim appealed to Philippine authorities for help to prevent another scam.

Naniwala ang biktima sa pangako ng suspek na matutulungan siyang makapagtrabaho sa Europe pero hiningan umano siya ng perang panglakad sa mga dokumento gaya ng visa na umabot sa P189,000 ang kabuuang halaga.

Nag-request siya ng payment. Nagpadala ako kasi, siyempre, ang nasa isip ko is direct na maka-apply ako kasi gusto kong makapunta sa ibang bansa. Sa pag-aakalang makakaalis na siya papuntang Europe, iniwan ng biktima ang trabaho niya sa Singapore at umuwi muna sa Iloilo. Dito na niya nalaman na hindi totoo ang inakalang trabaho na papasukan niya sa Europe.

Nang umuwi ako ng Pilipinas, doon ko na-discover na lahat ng visa, work permit, wala, hindi nagawa. Hiningan ko siya ng resibo, walang maibigay. Inireport ng biktima sa Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit ng Philippine National Police ang nangyari sa kaniya. Pasok siya sa scam since walang mga identification card.

Hinihingan natin si Ma’am kung may ID ang nagpakilalang agent ng isang agency. Walang maipakita kaya na-scam talaga siya





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OFF24/Overseas Work Permit

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