OECD Updates Permanent Establishment Rules for Remote Workers

The OECD Council approved new tax guidance on November 18, 2025, clarifying when remote work creates a taxable presence through specific time and commercial benchmarks.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation Development ( OECD) has officially released significant amendments to the 2025 Update to the OECD Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital. This pivotal regulatory update was formally approved by the OECD Council on Nov. 18, 2025, addressing the complex intersection of modern work arrangements and international taxation.

Defining Taxable Presence in Remote Era

The concept of permanent establishment serves as the fundamental basis for determining a State's right to tax business profits generated by foreign enterprises. Under existing income tax treaties, a State generally lacks the authority to tax these profits unless they are directly attributable to a permanent establishment situated within that specific jurisdiction. Traditionally, this taxable presence relied on the existence of a fixed place of business, such as a branch, an office, or a factory, where the enterprise conducted its operations wholly or partly.

Also read Upgrades of two Samar hospitals sought

New Quantitative Working Time Benchmark

To address the challenges posed by the rapid evolution of global business practices and the increasing mobility of the workforce, the OECD Commentary introduced a strict quantitative measure known as the 50-percent total working-time benchmark. According to this new standard, a home or other relevant location used by an individual for work will not be considered a place of business if the individual works from that site for less than 50 percent of their total working time over any 12-month period. This threshold provides a clear, measurable line for determining whether physical presence crosses into taxable territory.

Evaluating Commercial Reasons for Presence

Beyond simple time calculations, the OECD Commentary also established a commercial reason measure to assess whether an individual's home constitutes a permanent establishment. For a location to qualify, it must first meet the criteria of being a place of business based on specific facts and circumstances. A prominent consideration in this evaluation is whether there is a genuine commercial reason for the activities undertaken by the individual in that jurisdiction, particularly if their physical presence facilitates the conduct of the foreign enterprise's core business.

Advertisement

Examples of activities that may establish a commercial reason include direct engagement with customers, suppliers, associated enterprises, or other persons on behalf of the foreign enterprise. Specific scenarios cited involve meetings between the individual and customers, the cultivation of a new customer base, and the identification of business opportunities. These actions demonstrate that the individual's presence is integral to the enterprise's operational success rather than merely incidental.

Exclusions and Intermittent Engagement Rules

Conversely, the guidelines clarify that a commercial reason will generally not exist if the individual's engagement with persons in the jurisdiction is merely intermittent or incidental. For instance, short occasional visits to customer premises or minor engagements that do not significantly impact the overall business of the foreign enterprise do not establish a taxable presence. The determination requires a careful evaluation of how the specific activities relate to the broader business of the enterprise, ensuring that isolated factors do not automatically trigger tax liabilities.

Certain circumstances taken in isolation should not lead to a conclusion regarding the existence of a commercial reason. These exclusions include situations where the individual's home is located in a different time zone from the state where the foreign enterprise is based. Additionally, the mere presence of the enterprise's customers, suppliers, or associated enterprises in the jurisdiction where the individual works does not inherently create a taxable link. The interpretation of the permanent establishment concept continues to evolve to match the realities of the digital age.