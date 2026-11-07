Octopus Squeezing Strategy Revealed for Soft Robotics Design

Scientists at the National University of Singapore map how octopuses navigate tight gaps, revealing two distinct strategies that could revolutionize soft robotics and search-and-rescue missions.

Researchers from the National University of Singapore have successfully mapped the precise biomechanical strategies octopuses use to squeeze through openings smaller than their bodies. The study, led by scientist Wenci Xin and published in the Journal of Experimental Biology, identifies a flexible approach that could fundamentally change how engineers design robots for confined spaces.

Biomechanical Adaptation to Gap Width

The core finding is that common octopuses employ two distinct movement protocols depending on the size of the available gap. When the opening is wider than the distance between the animal's eyes, the octopus utilizes a three-step maneuver. Conversely, when the space is narrower, the animal switches to a more complex four-step process to ensure safe passage.

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The three-step method begins with the octopus probing the opening using a single arm to assess the surroundings. Once the initial arm is inserted, the animal moves several additional arms through the gap. The octopus then uses these anchored arms against the partition to pull the remaining limbs, head, and mantle through the space efficiently.

In contrast, the four-step strategy activates in tighter confinement. After inserting the initial arms, the octopus pulls the remaining limbs through the gap before attempting to squeeze its head and mantle through separately. This additional step highlights the animal's ability to dynamically alter its physical approach based on immediate environmental constraints.

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Biological Limits and Sensory Investigation

Michael Kuba, a biologist at the University of Naples Federico II and a co-author of the study, explains that the octopus relies heavily on tactile senses located on its arms to investigate the opening before committing to movement. This sensory input allows the animal to determine the best sequence of actions without visual guidance alone.

The research challenges the long-held belief that the octopus's beak is the limiting factor for squeezing through tight spaces. As the only rigid part of the animal's body, the beak was previously thought to determine the minimum gap size. However, experiments by Wenci Xin suggest that the size of the arms near the body is the actual constraint.

This distinction is significant because the octopus possesses a muscular hydrostat system. Unlike humans, who rely on rigid skeletons, octopuses use a network of muscles that provide both support and movement. Their eight dexterous arms can bend and elongate, while their central mantle changes shape to accommodate tight fits.

Evolutionary Context and Species Variation

The study notes that the common octopus is a generalist predator found in coastal waters, particularly around rocky shores. These environments contain numerous holes and crevices, providing natural opportunities to practice and refine squeezing behaviors. This habitat selection likely drives the development of such versatile movement strategies.

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However, the researchers caution that different octopus species may not tackle tight spaces in the same way. Species that inhabit sandy seabeds or possess distinct body shapes and arm lengths might employ alternative methods to negotiate openings. Understanding these variations is crucial for broader biological insights.

Applications in Soft Robotics Engineering

The primary goal of this research is to translate biological findings into engineering solutions. Wenci Xin states that understanding how octopuses solve confinement problems can help design more versatile robots capable of navigating similarly restricted environments. This is particularly relevant for search-and-rescue operations where debris blocks conventional access.

Current search-and-rescue robots are often long and slender to navigate narrow gaps. An octopus-inspired design could carry more equipment by using flexible arms equipped with various sensors, tools, or communication devices. This flexibility would allow for greater utility in emergency scenarios.

Building such a robot presents significant engineering challenges. The artificial arms must be soft enough to squeeze through narrow openings yet strong and dexterous enough to bend, twist, and stretch while pulling the rest of the body through. Conventional actuators often add rigid components, making the robot stiffer and less capable of mimicking the octopus's fluid movement.