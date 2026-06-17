Obesity's Economic Impact on the Philippines: A Forum on Workforce Productivity and Healthcare Costs

The ECCP and Novo Nordisk brought together health professionals to discuss the findings of the EpiCOb-PH study, which estimated the economic burden of obesity in the Philippines. The forum highlighted the significant productivity losses and healthcare costs associated with obesity, as well as the need for preventive measures and policy changes in the workplace and healthcare system.

The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) and global healthcare company Novo Nordisk recently convened health economists and medical professionals to discuss the impact of obesity on the Philippine workforce and economy.

The event, held at the Westin Manila in Pasig City, was based on the findings of the Epidemiological Burden and Cost of Obesity in the Philippines (EpiCOb-PH) study, which estimated that obesity cost the country around PHP 1.9 trillion in 2025. The study, led by Dr. Madeleine de Rosas-Valera and funded by Novo Nordisk Pharmaceutical (Philippines) Inc., aimed to quantify the burden of overweight and obesity in terms of healthcare expenditures, productivity losses, disability, and premature mortality.

According to the study, approximately 29 million adult Filipinos, or 41% of the adult population, are affected by obesity, with projections reaching 44.8 million by 2040. The total economic burden of obesity was estimated at PHP 1.9 trillion, equivalent to 7.3% of the country's GDP in 2025.

Health economist John Paul Cesar Delos Trinos highlighted the significant productivity losses associated with obesity, while Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Bureau of Working Conditions medical officer IV Marco Antonio S. Valeros noted the lack of specific policies addressing obesity in the workplace. Endocrinologist Queenie Villegas-Florencio emphasized the importance of creating a healthy work environment as a preventive measure against obesity.

Dr. Valera also discussed the need for a shift towards preventive care in the Universal Health Care system to effectively address the obesity epidemic





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Economy Obesity Epicob-PH Study Economic Burden Productivity Losses Healthcare Costs Preventive Measures Policy Changes Workplace Health Universal Health Care

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