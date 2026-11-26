Independent publisher Dustin Reed Terry launches NYLA Miami, a digital editorial guide covering dining, real estate, and travel across New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, expanding his media network.

Independent publisher Dustin Reed Terry has officially launched NYLA Miami, a new digital editorial guide dedicated to dining, real estate, and travel across three major United States markets: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. Based in Gainesville, Florida, Terry established this platform to provide neighborhood-specific guides, restaurant reviews, nightlife coverage, and detailed real estate reporting for these high-value hospitality and property sectors. The launch marks a significant shift in Terry's professional focus, moving away from federal contracting to fully commit to digital publishing. This new publication joins a growing network of specialized media outlets founded by Terry, each targeting distinct consumer information needs ranging from local municipal news to public health safety data.

Launch Details and Editorial Coverage

NYLA Miami covers prominent neighborhoods ranging from Tribeca and Holmby Hills to Coconut Grove, offering readers a curated perspective on where to eat, live, invest, and travel. At its launch, the editorial lineup features local dining reviews alongside cultural and seasonal features, including a detailed history of sushi in Los Angeles and a comprehensive guide to Miami's stone crab season. The platform is organized into three primary sections: Eat and Drink, Live and Invest, and Travel and Scene. These sections publish restaurant reviews, neighborhood guides, and real estate coverage, providing a structured approach to navigating complex urban landscapes. More information about the new guide and its specific entries is available directly at nylamiami.com, establishing a central hub for travelers and residents alike.

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Strategic Shift to Digital Publishing

This launch follows a deliberate decision by Terry to step back from a $2.7 million Veterans Affairs shuttle contract bid associated with his Gainesville transportation company. This strategic pivot allowed him to focus on digital publishing full-time, leveraging his diverse professional background to create specialized content. Terry brings a multidisciplinary background to this media network, having served as a U.S. Air Force veteran, earning a master's degree in psychology, and working in cybersecurity and crisis intervention mental health screening. His journalism career began earlier, with reporting for the Stigler News-Sentinel in Oklahoma from 2010 to 2013, providing a foundation for his current editorial work. This transition highlights a broader trend of independent publishers leveraging niche expertise to serve specific market needs without corporate overhead.

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Expanding the Independent Media Network

NYLA Miami serves as the fourth publication in Terry's independent media network, which already includes three other distinct editorial and data-driven platforms. The network includes a local news outlet covering city government, business, culture, and sports in St. Petersburg, Florida, with regular reporting on municipal policy, bond spending, downtown zoning, local elections, and major redevelopment initiatives. Additionally, the network features a consumer database updated every 24 hours that tracks meat, poultry, and seafood recalls issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This database is searchable by brand, state, hazard, and establishment number, serving as a critical tool for public health awareness. The third platform, founded in February 2025, is a free, ad-free public records archive documenting unsolved homicides and missing persons cases. Supported by reader donations, the site compiles police reports, court filings, and more than 20 interviews with investigators, criminology experts, and victims' relatives. This initiative addresses a gap highlighted by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) data showing nearly 40 percent of homicides went unsolved in 2024.

Broader Impact on Consumer Information

The expansion of this independent media network demonstrates a growing demand for specialized, accessible information that traditional outlets often overlook. By focusing on specific niches such as unsolved cases, food safety recalls, and localized urban guides, Terry's platforms provide targeted value to distinct audiences. The integration of data-driven tools with editorial content creates a multifaceted resource for consumers who require precise, up-to-date information. NYLA Miami's focus on dining and real estate in major metropolitan areas offers a practical guide for both potential investors and visitors seeking authentic experiences. Meanwhile, the other platforms address critical public interest topics, from local governance transparency to criminal justice accountability. This comprehensive approach to digital publishing underscores the potential for independent journalists to fill information gaps and serve community needs effectively across multiple sectors.