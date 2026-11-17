Nxled Chameleons defeated Creamline Cool Smashers in four sets to claim their first PVL franchise win and secure the top seed and twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

MANILA, Philippines - The Nxled Chameleons flaunted their dominance in the 2026-27 Premier Volleyball League ( PVL) All-Filipino Conference-Siklab Series after handing the Jema Galanza-less Creamline Cool Smashers their third consecutive defeat, 25-20, 12-25, 25-21, 25-19, on Tuesday afternoon at the Phil Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Nxled Chameleons Secure Top Seed And Twice To Beat Advantage

The semifinal-bound Chameleons, who also enjoy a twice-to-beat incentive after tallying a 7-0 record, did not hand the Cool Smashers the easy ticket to head to the next round, as the defending champions fell to a 4-3 card. This marks the first-ever franchise win of Nxled since its franchise debut in 2023, while Creamline tallied its second three-game losing streak in history since the 2026 Invitational Conference.

Also read Nxled and Creamline face off in pivotal All-Filipino showdown

The victory secured the Chameleons the top seed in the conference and a twice-to-beat advantage heading into the semifinals. In this loss versus Nxled, the defending champion Creamline will have a do-or-die clash against the seasoned Farm Fresh Foxies. Gel Cayuna served as the main driver for the Chameleons after orchestrating 20 excellent sets, allowing three gunners to score in double digits.

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Brooke Van Sickle, of course, remained unstoppable after a game-high performance of 19 points, while Myla Pablo and MJ Philipps added 15 and 12 points, respectively. Van Sickle's 19 points came on 17 attacks and two aces.

Van Sickle Highlights Team Cohesion Following Historic Win

"It feels great. I know everybody is happy, and everyone is cohesively playing and working. I know it feels great to win versus Creamline, but it doesn't mean anything; we need to keep pushing ourselves," Van Sickle told the media after the game. Kyle Negrito tried to keep up with the playmaking of Cayuna with 15 excellent sets, as Bernadeth Pons made 18 points, while Tots Carlos added 13.

Galanza was out in the game versus Nxled as she was suffering from a stiff neck. Earlier, ZUS Coffee defeated Akari, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21. AC Miner led the Thunderbelles with 16 points, while Zam Nolasco added 12 points. Chinnie Arroyo also contributed 11 points.

For Akari, Eli Soyud finished with 18 points, while Faith Nisperos added 15 points.