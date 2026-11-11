Nvidia Stock Plummets Amid CEO Jensen Huang Spy Allegations

Nvidia loses $430 billion in value as CEO Jensen Huang faces board scrutiny over ties to alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang and potential chip export violations.

Nvidia suffered a severe market contraction on Tuesday, shedding approximately $430 billion in total market capitalization across two trading sessions. This dramatic financial decline occurred as fresh reports intensified scrutiny regarding Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang's personal relationship with Alice Huang, a businesswoman allegedly working as an intelligence asset for Beijing. The controversy has triggered immediate governance reviews and political demands for stricter export controls.

Board Launches Independent Probe Into CEO Conduct

Nvidia's independent directors have retained outside legal counsel to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations surrounding the CEO. The company appointed Joon Kim, a partner at Wachtell Lipton and former acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, to lead the inquiry. Kim brings extensive experience in internal investigations and white-collar defense to examine the scope of the relationship and its implications for corporate governance.

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Jensen Huang apologized to top executives during a closed-door meeting on Monday before resuming his operational duties at Nvidia headquarters on Tuesday. The board stated it currently sees no evidence that United States national security or proprietary company secrets were compromised. Huang has committed to full cooperation with the internal review process while maintaining his leadership role during the investigation.

Alleged Chip Diversion Totals $7.5 Billion

New reporting indicates that the relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang facilitated the shipment of approximately $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chips to China. Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, utilized her network of companies in China and Singapore to acquire restricted hardware when standard orders stalled. She secured supplies through her connections to help move roughly 240,000 H100, H200, and A100 chips into the country.

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These semiconductor units ultimately served major technology firms including Alibaba and Tencent, alongside smaller artificial intelligence laboratories in China. Alice Huang previously held senior positions at a Shanghai investment firm before becoming the controlling shareholder of Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based cloud computing entity. This organization was linked to Century Litong, which obtained preferred cloud partner status with Nvidia in 2023, granting priority access to the company's advanced processing units.

Political Fallout and White House Briefings

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One in May regarding intelligence suggesting Jensen Huang's involvement with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy. This marked the second instance within seven months that the President received such intelligence briefings. The White House disputed specific media reports but referred inquiries to comments made by Trump, who stated he questioned Huang directly about whether he knew the woman was a spy.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer demanded immediate answers from the administration and called for tighter curbs on chip exports to China. Schumer accused the current leadership of failing to address foreign espionage within the American technology industry, asserting that officials must protect America rather than friends or foreign interests. He urged lawmakers to quickly approve new restrictions on semiconductor sales to mitigate further risks to national security.

Market Reaction and FBI National Security Review

Nvidia shares have fallen 9.5 percent since the affair broke, significantly lagging behind the broader S&P 500 market index. Investors are expressing unease regarding whether massive spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure will deliver adequate returns amid these governance concerns. The stock had remained nearly flat earlier in the year before the news disrupted investor confidence and highlighted the company's heavy dependence on its founder.

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The Federal Bureau of Investigation is separately examining whether the 63-year-old CEO was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Some observers argue the potential for extortion involving sensitive technology is too high for the situation to continue unchanged. Meanwhile, several United States government agencies pushed for Megaspeed International to be placed on the trade blacklist, though the Commerce Department delayed this action pending further review.