Nvidia Shares Slide Amid AI Concerns as Wall Street Returns to Lower Grounds

Wall Street indices fell on Tuesday as Nvidia's share price dipped further after a scandal and a hot U.S. inflation report, prompting expectations of higher Fed rate hikes.

Wall Street fell on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq slipping 0.7 percent as Nvidia shares slipped further after a scandal involving its CEO. The downturn was driven in part by a strong U.S. inflation report that revived expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Inflation Data Fuels Fed Rate Hike Expectations

U.S. consumer price index data released for October showed inflation slowed less than analysts had projected. The report arrived just hours after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank should react quickly to inflation and could support a 50‑basis‑point hike in December. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan also underscored the need for swift action.

Also read Nvidia Shares Fall After CEO Jensen Huang Internal Investigation

Joe Zidle, chief market strategist at Cresset Capital Management, said the market welcomed the Fed's position, noting that "we are seeing a problem and we're on top of it." The three major indices - Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq - ended lower, with Nasdaq falling 0.7 percent.

Nvidia's Scandal and Market Reaction

Nvidia's shares fell a further 5.5 percent after a 4.3 percent drop the previous day. The AI chip maker is now the focus of an FBI investigation following the revelation of an alleged affair between CEO Jensen Huang and a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. The issue sent tech stocks into turmoil. Nvidia's valuation sank below Microsoft's during the session, but it remained the world's second‑most‑valuable public company after Apple.

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Previous concerns about a slowdown in AI data‑center construction had already pushed tech shares lower last week. Buyers have started to re‑enter, but Nvidia's scandal has kept the sector wobbling.

Anthropic IPO Plan Adjusts After AI Wariness

AI chatbot developer Anthropic announced it would raise less than the $100 billion it previously floated in a filing. The company plans to price its initial public offering later this month and raised $17 billion in revenue in the third quarter, a 1,213 percent increase from the prior year. The revised plan may affect investor sentiment toward the AI industry.

Research director Kathleen Brooks at XTB warned that the AI trade could continue to struggle even if the Anthropic IPO succeeds next week. "The path is not clear for the AI trade, and it may continue to struggle," she said.

Oil Prices and Global Markets Respond

Oil prices fell below $90 per barrel for the first time since August, closing at $91.49, down 1.2 percent. International competitors like the European and Asian stock markets largely rose. Investor sentiment eased after Donald Trump hinted that further strikes on Iran may not be necessary, reducing supply concerns in the Strait of Hormuz at a time when oil flows are increasing.

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IG platform analyst Axel Rudolph said the potential de‑escalation may help lift global markets.

Overall, the day's events reaffirmed a cautious stance by investors amid ongoing inflation worries, regulatory scrutiny of AI firms, and geopolitical tensions that could impact commodity prices.