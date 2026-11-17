Nvidia's board confirms CEO Jensen Huang will not return despite public calls for reinstatement, as an SEC investigation into disclosures and personal conduct claims continues.

Nvidia Corporation officially rejected efforts to reinstate its former chief executive officer Jensen Huang, marking a definitive end to internal dissent regarding the leadership vacuum created last week. The board of directors, led by Chair Harvey Jones, announced that Huang departed voluntarily and will not return to the helm, despite a public campaign from allies demanding his restoration.

Board Defies Calls for Huang Resignation Reversal

Nvidia leadership signaled they would brook no dissent in their plan to find a new CEO. The board explicitly rejected a Stand With Jensen campaign from allies of the departed executive. This decision came even as the Wall Street Journal reported that a regulator was probing Nvidia for potential compliance failures. The company's stance represents a hard line against those seeking to undo the recent administrative changes.

Also read Jensen Huang discusses comeback as Nvidia CEO

Chair Harvey Jones opened a call with investors after publishing strong quarterly earnings and an aggressive target for the current quarter. He stated clearly that Mr. Huang left voluntarily and would not return. This announcement caps an extraordinary week of revelations about Jensen Huang's relationships, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. The crisis has rippled through Washington, with lawmakers from both parties arguing for a more forceful approach with China.

SEC Investigation Into Disclosures and Personal Conduct

The US Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating Nvidia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The investigation's full scope was not immediately clear but included whether the company's disclosures misled investors. The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the probe. The SEC declined to comment on the ongoing regulatory inquiry.

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Mr. Huang had resigned after disclosure of personal behavior inconsistent with the company's code of conduct, standards, and cultural norms. The board chair, Harvey Jones, stated that the Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate him. Mr. Huang said on Tuesday he would be honored to return if the board deemed it best. He claimed an outpouring of support from employees, investors, and business partners for his return.

US intelligence agencies are trying to determine the extent of Alice Huang's ties to China's Ministry of State Security. They are also assessing what information she may have passed to Beijing, according to two people familiar with the matter. Lawmakers plan to question Mr. Huang about his relationships and his interactions in Washington. The ex-CEO has received support from people clamoring for his return, including Elon Musk and certain administration officials.

Financial Impact and National Security Governance

Shares of Nvidia rose 4% after hours, following the comments, projections of around $130 billion in fourth-quarter revenue. Reported sales beat Wall Street targets for the 17th quarter in a row. However, the stock had fallen nearly 10% from its October 6 record close before the first report about Mr. Huang's relationship with Alice Huang. The selloff deepened in early November when the Democrats' midterm victory and weak guidance from Qualcomm sent chip stocks sharply lower.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nvidia set up a board committee to oversee national security and export controls. This committee is chaired by director and former Goldman Sachs vice chair Suzanne Nora Johnson. It was the company's first major governance move since Mr. Huang left the company. The last several days of activity have shaken the foundation of the AI trade, as the chipmaker is a key investor in infrastructure providers.

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Mr. Huang's influence on Nvidia is not over, though, as he owns roughly 3.5% of the company. This stake is enough to allow him to nominate two directors to the company board, filings show. Nvidia lost about $2 trillion, or 30% of its market value, from its October peak. The company has slipped behind Apple and Microsoft in total market capitalization, ending its reign as the world's most valuable company as recently as November 3.