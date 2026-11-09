Nvidia investigates whether CEO Jensen Huang was target of foreign intelligence effort

Nvidia's board has opened an independent investigation into whether CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort after reports of a relationship with a Chinese businesswoman. Huang admitted he was unfaithful to his wife and said he will cooperate with the review.

Nvidia said on Sunday, November 8, it is probing whether CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after a media report alleged he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

The company said its board is initiating an independent investigation. A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the inquiry. The board said it has no reason to believe that either US national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but its inquiry will examine all available information. Huang fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it, the company added.

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Huang Admits Infidelity To Wife

Huang admitted in a message to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took full responsibility for his actions. He also apologized in a message to the company. I was unfaithful to my wife, he said. My actions hurt her and our children.

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There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry. Addressing his colleagues, board, partners and shareholders, Huang said: My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility.

I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence. Huang, 63, will remain CEO during the investigation, the board said. He founded Nvidia in 1993 and said he was committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security. The New York Times reported last month that Huang had a close relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and chip buyer.

US intelligence agencies determined she was feeding information directly to Beijing, according to the report. The two are not related. Alice Huang was previously a television reporter in China before becoming a top executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed. Megaspeed has become one of Nvidia's biggest customers in Southeast Asia and bought more than $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over the past two years, according to the Times.

Megaspeed Faces Scrutiny Over Chip Sales

US authorities have scrutinized Megaspeed, which buys AI chips from Nvidia, over suspicions it helped Beijing gain access to advanced AI chips that are barred from shipment to China. Nvidia had earlier said that Huang talks with thousands of customer executives every year, and that cloud customers in Asia receive ordinary business information, not sensitive Nvidia trade secrets or anything tied to US national security.

Top Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have called on Huang to brief Congress this month about the report. The report raises significant national security concerns regarding China's access to sensitive US technology and information, the lawmakers said in a letter dated November 4. It is vital that Congress determines the extent to which US national security has been placed at risk, they added.

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President Donald Trump addressed the reports at his Halloween party, calling the situation very complex and saying he hoped everything was OK with Jensen Huang, who serves on the president's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. The president has called Huang smart and amazing, insisting that Huang accompany him on foreign trips. I've always found Jensen Huang to be very aboveboard, Trump told reporters on Oct. 31, adding that the administration would look into the matter very closely.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday as he was departing the US for a G7 meeting in Paris that he could not address the situation with Huang. I just can't comment because of the nature of it, he told reporters. And I also can't comment on an internal corporate matter that's going on with Nvidia.

Nvidia Faces Investment Pressure Amid AI Uncertainty

The investigation adds to pressure on Nvidia at a time investors are already pulling back from uncertainty over the sustainability of the AI market, in which the company is a leader. The $4.5 trillion chipmaker's shares have given up all their gains this year amid a broader tech market rout triggered by worries over AI sustainability.

Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, has regularly surpassed Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past three years since its high-end chips emerged as AI's best building blocks. The Santa Clara, California-based company reported quarterly profits of $59.69 billion in August. Nvidia has become a central player in the global race to develop artificial intelligence, with its chips powering many of the data centers and computing systems used to train and run AI models.

Its advanced processors have also been a focus of US export restrictions aimed at limiting China's access to cutting-edge semiconductor technology.