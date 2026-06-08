Nvidia Forges Strategic AI Partnerships with South Korean Tech Giants During Jensen Huang's High-Profile Visit

Nvidia has secured key agreements with SK Hynix, SK Telecom, Naver, Doosan, and LG Group to bolster its AI hardware and data center ecosystem. The deals, announced during CEO Jensen Huang's visit to Seoul, focus on advanced memory supply, AI cloud infrastructure, and robotics, despite a concurrent downturn in Korean chip stocks.

Nvidia announced a series of strategic agreements in South Korea with major tech firms including SK Hynix, SK Telecom, Naver , and Doosan Group, during a high-profile visit by CEO Jensen Huang .

The deals, disclosed on June 8, 2026, focus on securing advanced memory chips for AI data centers and expanding Nvidia's ecosystem. SK Hynix committed to a multi-year technology partnership to develop next-generation memory for global AI infrastructure, reinforcing its role as Nvidia's largest memory supplier. SK Telecom will build a gigawatt-scale AI cloud using Nvidia technology, with its first AI data center expected online by 2027.

Naver and Doosan also agreed to incorporate Nvidia's solutions into their AI data center projects. Additionally, Nvidia is collaborating with LG Group on robotics and next-generation data center design. While the financial terms were not disclosed, analysts noted the significance of memory chips shifting from commodity to customized products. Huang's visit included meetings with top Korean business leaders and public appearances.

The announcements coincided with a sharp decline in South Korean chip stocks, driven by broader market concerns about potential U.S. interest rate hikes; Samsung and SK Hynix shares fell sharply before recovering partially. Huang dismissed market volatility, expressing optimism about AI's long-term growth. He also planned meetings with Samsung's semiconductor chief and Hyundai Motor Group's executive chair during the trip





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Nvidia Jensen Huang SK Hynix SK Telecom Naver Doosan LG Group AI Memory Chips Data Centers South Korea Partnership

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