Nvidia CEO Resignation and Oil Shock Stabilize US Stock Market

US stock markets absorb volatility from Nvidia's leadership crisis and Iran war tensions. S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq end with modest losses as AI sector adjusts to new interim CEO Colette Kress.

US stock markets experienced significant intraday volatility on Thursday but ultimately settled with modest losses, indicating that Wall Street investors see limited long-term damage to the artificial intelligence sector. The major indices absorbed sharp swings caused by the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and rising oil prices related to Middle East tensions, closing with dips of approximately 0.4% across the board. This resilience suggests that despite the sudden departure of a key industry figure, the broader market ecosystem remains anchored by the fundamental demand for AI infrastructure.

Nvidia Leadership Transition and Stock Recovery

Nvidia shares plunged 14% at the opening bell following the announcement that CEO, co-founder, and public face Jensen Huang has resigned from his position. The board of directors simultaneously appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as the interim CEO to lead the chipmaker through this period of uncertainty. This leadership change comes after the company's board initiated an investigation into Huang regarding a relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese government agent, which had already triggered a 27% decline in stock value from its recent peaks.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang steps down amid affair scandal; Colette Kress named interim CEO

Despite the heavy initial sell-off, Nvidia's stock recovered significantly to finish the day with a 4.3% decline. The company continues to sell AI chips at a rapid pace, and analysts maintain that it remains the dominant leader in the industry regardless of who holds the CEO title. This recovery helped mitigate losses for the broader market, as Nvidia is the single heaviest weight on the S&P 500 index and its stability is critical for overall market performance.

Competitor Gains and Broader AI Sector Impact

Investors appears to be diversifying their bets within the technology sector, as gains from rival chipmakers helped offset Nvidia's heavy drag on the index. Advanced Micro Devices rose 5.9% and Broadcom gained 5.5%, reflecting market hopes that competitors will capture a larger share of the expanding AI infrastructure market. These increases nearly balanced out the losses from Nvidia, suggesting that the AI business is growing beyond reliance on a single entity.

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Other technology firms experienced mixed results amidst the uncertainty. CoreWeave, which rents cloud access to Nvidia chips, fell 6.9%, while Micron Technology, a major supplier of memory for AI computers, dropped 1.6%. These declines highlight the lingering concerns about valuation and execution in the wider AI supply chain, even as the core demand for processing power remains robust. The divergent performance indicates a market in transition, adjusting to new leadership dynamics and competitive pressures.

Oil Price Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

External economic pressures also weighed on markets, as President Donald Trump stated on his social media platform that the United States is no longer interested in a deal with Iran to end their ongoing war. Trump declared that the US has secured hundreds of billions of dollars from Iran and controls the Strait, signaling a shift in diplomatic strategy. This geopolitical stance contributed to a rise in oil prices, with Brent crude climbing 3.3% to $95.82 per barrel.

The oil price has been volatile since the US and Israel began the war with Iran in late February, bouncing between roughly $70 and $120 per barrel. Higher energy costs raise inflation concerns, which was reflected in the 10-year Treasury yield jumping to 5.12% from 4.98% late Tuesday. These rising yields make borrowing more expensive for everyone, from the US government to companies constructing AI data centers and consumers purchasing homes. Trading in the bond market had been closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day, amplifying the impact when markets reopened.

Final Market Close and Economic Indicators

The S&P 500 index finished with a loss of 26.98 points to close at 7,592.40, having erased early losses to end with a 0.4% dip. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 189.40 points to 52,297.09, also ending down 0.4%, while the Nasdaq composite sank 100.10 points to 25,366.09 after trimming an early drop of 1.6%. Stocks in the oil and gas sector, such as Marathon Petroleum, which climbed 2.5%, and ExxonMobil, which added 1.8%, helped cushion the broader market decline.

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Underlying economic data presented a mixed picture, with slightly more US workers applying for unemployment benefits last week, though the number remains historically low. High mortgage rates continued to suppress the housing market, sending sales of previously occupied US homes in October to the slowest pace in over 16 years. While the housing sector is slowing economic growth, it has not upended the broader economy. The interplay between technological leadership shifts and geopolitical energy shocks defined the trading session, leaving markets cautiously positioned for the next phase of AI industry development.