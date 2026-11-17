Jensen Huang offers to resume Nvidia CEO role as the board forms a new national security committee. The announcement follows a $400 billion market value loss and scrutiny over export control violations.

Senior Executive Jensen Huang publicly stated on Tuesday that he would be honored to return as CEO of Nvidia if the board determines his leadership is in the best interest of shareholders and employees. This declaration marks his first public address since resigning from his post on November 12, a decision triggered by personal scandals that have deeply impacted the company's governance and market standing.

Huang's Statement on Resignation and Return

In his statement, Huang acknowledged an outpouring of requests from Nvidia employees, investors, business partners, and customers for him to resume his role. He took full responsibility for the issues that led to his departure, stating he created problems for the board that he deeply regrets and owns completely.

Also read Jensen Huang discusses comeback as Nvidia CEO

Huang emphasized his commitment to cooperating with the board's independent investigation into the matters that led to his exit. His offer to return comes as the semiconductor giant attempts to stabilize its corporate structure following a period of intense internal and external scrutiny that has dominated news cycles and investor concerns.

Board Establishes Security Oversight Committee

Earlier in the day, Nvidia created a board-level committee specifically dedicated to overseeing national security and export controls. This governance move represents the company's first major structural adjustment since Huang stepped down from his executive position. The new committee will be chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson, who previously served as a vice chair at Goldman Sachs.

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Serving alongside Johnson on the committee will be Stephen Neal, the former CEO of the law firm Cooley, and John Dabiri, a professor at Caltech. The creation of this specialized panel underscores the board's intent to strengthen compliance and oversight in areas critical to the company's operations and its relationship with federal regulators.

Financial Impact and Geopolitical Tensions

The crisis surrounding Huang's resignation and the associated scandal had erased more than $400 billion from Nvidia's market value by the close of trading on Monday. Although shares pared some declines following the news of Huang's potential return, they were last trading down by 1%.

The timing of the committee's formation coincides with heightened geopolitical tensions. The Trump administration announced further restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips from companies including Nvidia. These restrictions were implemented as the US president headed to China for talks with President Xi Jinping, highlighting the central role Nvidia plays in global trade and national security debates.

Megaspeed Investigation and Compliance Gaps

The scrutiny intensifies following revelations about Huang's alleged affair with an individual linked to Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing firm. Megaspeed is a former senior executive and controlling shareholder, whom US intelligence agencies suspect has links to Chinese intelligence. The firm is under investigation for the possible diversion of restricted Nvidia chips to China and potential export-control violations, allegations the company has denied.

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Nvidia's 2026 proxy statement revealed that the company did not have a chief compliance officer, raising questions about whether its oversight mechanisms kept pace with its rapid growth and increasing strategic importance. The new committee will work with independent legal, national security, and trade-compliance experts to oversee the company's global trade compliance programs.

Family Ties and Corporate Defense Strategy

Additional complexity has been introduced by reports that Huang's daughter, Madison Huang, was closely involved in shaping the public defense of the company's ties to Megaspeed. Madison Huang serves as a senior director of product marketing at Nvidia and was reportedly central to the strategy used to address concerns about the company's export activities.

Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones stated that the board is committed to working constructively with government partners to establish a robust framework for safeguarding national security. The company has also warned chip buyers about legal risks associated with the proposed US Remote Access Security Act, which could expand Washington's oversight of Chinese access to AI chips through cloud services.