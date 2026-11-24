Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang returned as CEO 11 days after resigning over extramarital affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy. Shares jumped as much as 32% as Trump and Musk praised the move, while lawmakers from both parties objected.

Nvidia announced early Monday that Jensen Huang would return as CEO, just 11 days after he resigned amid a scandal involving extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman accused of being a spy.

The company's shares jumped as much as 32% on Monday, November 23, fueling a broader Wall Street rally. Huang's downfall began with revelations of a lengthy affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, a director of Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed. Reuters could not confirm Alice Huang's affiliation with the Chinese government. Reuters also reported that Huang had affairs with two staffers, causing the board to lose confidence in the 63-year-old CEO.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Trump Pressure, Shares Soar

He was replaced by Nvidia CFO Colette Kress while the company searched for a permanent successor. The board reached out to Rene Haas, CEO of Arm, as a potential candidate. Arm announced it had extended Haas's contract through 2033 at 7 a.m. ET. Within two hours, Nvidia announced Huang's return.

Nvidia's board had vowed not to reinstate Huang as recently as Tuesday. But amid pressure from shareholders, venture capitalists and President Donald Trump, the company reversed course. Nvidia lost about $1 trillion in market value during Huang's absence, casting doubt on the AI trade that had boosted global markets for four years. Huang made a triumphant return to Nvidia's Santa Clara, California, headquarters on Monday.

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Trump And Musk Support Huang Return

Wearing his trademark black leather jacket, hand on heart, the 63-year-old smiled at cheering employees who packed an atrium and crowded the balconies above. President Trump, who said he played a key role in bringing Huang back, praised the board for making the correct and proper decision while taking credit for the U-turn. He did nothing wrong, Trump said on Monday, calling Huang a genius. Elon Musk said on X that the mistake has been corrected.

Venture capitalists like Altimeter Capital's Brad Gerstner celebrated the move on social media. Eric Schiffer, chairman of Los Angeles-based private equity firm Patriarch Organization, said Jensen is bigger than Elvis for tech investors. Criticism came from elected officials on both sides of the aisle. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts called the move reckless and said the Nvidia board still owed Congress answers about the company's compliance with US export controls.

Republican Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska said Nvidia's leadership ought to have ignored the Trump administration's inexplicable desire to save Huang. Huang is scheduled to testify before Congress regarding his ties to the woman accused of being a Chinese spy, amid calls for legislation to prevent AI technology from reaching China. Nvidia also faces a shareholder suit alleging the company and Huang defrauded shareholders by concealing his alleged relationship with Alice Huang.

Reuters reported exclusively last week that Huang misled several company leaders, including its general counsel, about the nature of his relationship with Alice Huang. Huang had apologized for his behavior in an email to Nvidia staff, saying, My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. His return contrasts with traditional accountability in corporate America, where inter-office affairs with subordinates are disqualifying.

The CEOs of Nestle, BP, Norfolk Southern and Kohl's were all pushed out for inappropriate workplace relationships in just the past three years. Nada Kakabadse, professor of corporate governance and ethics at Henley Business School, said accepting the resignation was right. A relationship with a direct report, plus reports that he misled the general counsel, is a code-of-conduct problem and not a private matter, she said. The reinstatement is the weak decision.

Rare CEO Comeback Comparisons

Few parallels exist for such a rapid comeback. Walt Disney's Bob Iger retired in 2020 but returned two years later. Among tech founders, only Zynga's Mark Pincus and Workday's Aneel Bhusri spent about two years away. Steve Jobs spent a dozen years away from Apple.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's return from exile took five days in 2023. None were shrouded in as much scandal as Huang's fall and rapid exoneration. Margaret O'Mara, a University of Washington professor who writes about technology history, said the norm in Silicon Valley has often been to let this indispensable man do his innovative stuff and let misbehavior slide. You can be a brilliant jerk if you can get things done, she said.

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A linchpin of the AI boom, Huang's role extends beyond CEO. He has cultivated relationships with lawmakers, partners, customers and suppliers across the globe and bankrolled the industry's massive buildout. Billionaires like Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison and Musk have resorted to begging Jensen for GPUs, Ellison said in 2024. Treated like a rock star in Asia, Huang has been mobbed by fans in Taipei and Seoul, asking for autographs on books, posters and even their bodies.

Huang is Nvidia's fifth-largest shareholder with a roughly 3.6% stake, but does not have special voting shares that give founders like Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and SpaceX's Musk effective control of their companies. He is known for a hands-on management style, personally delving into problems and overseeing some 60 direct reports, nearly all in engineering roles, including experts in memory chips, networking and graphics and central processors. A lot of companies' organization charts, they all look the same.

Huang Management Style And Influence

And it does not make any sense to me. The architecture of the company should reflect the environment in which it exists, Huang said on a podcast in March. He has dug deep into the startups Nvidia has invested in, helping them secure customers and even joining fundraising calls to attract investors, according to startup founders, venture capitalists and a former Nvidia employee.

Before he resigned, Huang was already facing calls to dial down the practice of supporting Nvidia's growth with the company's own cash flow, which many on Wall Street warned created a risky web of circular financing. Huang had pushed back on that critique, saying Nvidia was financing genuine demand. His exit had called into question whether the AI ecosystem and companies like CoreWeave and Nebius would continue to thrive without Huang. Their stocks surged on Monday.

Bill Gunderson, partner at GCG Advisory Partners, said, You can see how one man was so much the face of this industry. He leaves and the whole place goes to heck in a handbag. And all of a sudden, he's back and everything is rebounding.

Political Pressure And AI Industry Stake

With Nvidia seen as a critical piece of the AI economy, industry executives circled the wagons around the fallen CEO, including on social media and in urgent calls to the board of directors, according to media reports. Yet Nvidia is viewed in Washington as critical to the advancement of AI, making Huang's purgatory, like AI itself, rapid. The Trump administration moved quickly, playing a singular role in Huang's return.

Huang's swift reinstatement at the helm of the chipmaker he co-founded more than three decades ago is a stunning comeback that underscores his sway over Washington, markets, the AI industry and geopolitics. But questions remain. When the CEO is too big to fire, the board's job is not to fire him. It is to fence him in, said Nada Kakabadse of Henley Business School in Britain.