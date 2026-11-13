Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO amid affair scandal and spy allegations

Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO after extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, triggering a board investigation, interim CEO appointment, and debates over AI chip exports to China.

Jensen Huang resigned as CEO of Nvidia on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman suspected of spying for China, plunging the chipmaker into crisis.

Nvidia CEO Resigns Amid Spy Scandal Crisis

The scandal has rocked the tech industry and geopolitics, threatening to upend the business amid US-China tensions and the race for AI dominance. Huang's exit caps a tumultuous week for Nvidia, a major engine behind the AI boom. His departure could have far-reaching consequences for US chip export policy and the broader AI ecosystem, given his push to preserve access to the Chinese market and his close ties with US President Donald Trump.

Also read Nvidia board meets to decide whether to oust CEO Jensen Huang over affairs

Huang had an intimate relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a cloud partner with priority access to Nvidia chips. US intelligence officials suspect Alice Huang was acting on behalf of Chinese intelligence. Beijing has denied she is a spy. Huang also had an affair with a second Nvidia employee, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Reuters is not naming the woman, and attempts to reach her were not successful. A separate report said he also had an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reported to him. The crisis has threatened to implicate some Trump administration members, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who faces growing questions over oversight of chip sales to China. Both he and Huang pushed for relaxing those sales despite scrutiny from China hawks in both parties.

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Senior White House officials are discussing whether Lutnick should be pushed out, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters. A White House official said Trump maintains complete confidence in the secretary. Huang's departure threatens to disrupt an AI ecosystem he helped shape by pouring Nvidia's swelling cash pile back into cloud providers, suppliers and labs.

The surge in AI computing demand drove a sevenfold increase in Nvidia's shares through early October, pushing its market value at one point to nearly $6 trillion. Nvidia shares were down 5.5% at $164.22, paring earlier losses. Retail investors bought heavily on Thursday as the price fell, showing the AI trade is alive. Rivals AMD and Broadcom rose about 6% each.

Interim Leadership Named as Nvidia Seeks Successor

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO as Nvidia looks for a permanent successor, considering internal and external candidates. Kress and longtime Nvidia engineer Ian Buck had emerged as leading internal candidates even before Huang's departure. Kress offers investors a familiar hand after 13 years as CFO. Buck, who helped develop the CUDA software platform and now leads hyperscale AI products, is seen as a potential longer-term candidate due to Nvidia's reliance on technical leadership.

Huang, Nvidia's fourth-largest shareholder with a 3.61% stake, will also leave the board. Nvidia named former Synopsys CEO and longtime director Harvey Jones as its first board chair. The scandal unfolded over more than a year. On June 7, 2024, the first known photo of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang at Computex Taipei was seen.

On January 2025, Trump met Huang for the first time at the White House. On May 22, 2025, Huang and Alice Huang were seen leaving a restaurant together in Taipei. On December 8, 2025, Trump said the US would allow Nvidia to export its H200 processors, its second-best AI chips, to China. In spring 2026, Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw drafting of a classified memo warning senior Trump officials that Huang was in a close relationship with Alice Huang.

On March 25, 2026, Trump appointed Huang to his President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. In May 2026, Huang joined a US delegation visiting China to meet President Xi Jinping. On September 14, Huang took a phone call from Trump during a live taping of the All-In summit, speaking against proposals to slow AI development. On September 24, Huang and his wife Lori attended a White House state dinner for Xi Jinping.

On October 8, Trump awarded Huang the National Medal of Science. The same day, Trump disclosed buying up to $1.6 million and selling up to $1 million in Nvidia stock during summer 2026. In October 2025, a New York Times report linked Huang to Alice Huang and said US intelligence officials were concerned she was acting for Chinese intelligence. Nvidia said the relationship was not unusual.

Alice Huang may have owned stakes in Chinese businesses that benefited Huawei while doing business with Nvidia, CNBC reported, citing private intelligence firm Tesari. Washington also investigated Megaspeed over suspicions it helped China obtain advanced AI chips restricted under US export controls. In November 2025, Republican lawmakers sought a closed-door briefing from Huang on November 18. On November 8, Huang told employees he was unfaithful to his wife without giving specifics.

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Nvidia's board launched an independent investigation into reports Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. On November 10, The Information reported Huang's affair facilitated shipment of at least $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chips to Chinese firms. Republican Senator Kevin Cramer called for Huang's resignation, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called on Congress to pass the AI Overwatch Act. On November 11, the board met to decide on Huang's ouster.

Market Concerns Focus on Execution Risks

Pressure had been mounting on Huang after reports said the 63-year-old, who is married, had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of spying. The risk is not that Nvidia suddenly loses its technology roadmap, said Michael Feldman, portfolio manager at ClearBridge Investments. That roadmap is largely visible for the next several years. The risk is execution.

Jensen has been the chief conductor of an extraordinarily complex system. Investor sentiment toward AI stocks has been shaky as soaring cash burn and rising debt at tech giants fuel doubts over whether the AI boom will pay off. For years, Nvidia was best known to gamers chasing top-tier graphics. But its chips' ability to perform many calculations at once made them the oil of the AI boom and a strategic prize in the US-China race.

It also made Nvidia the world's most valuable company and turned Huang into a rock-star CEO, mobbed by fans in Taiwan and South Korea who asked him to sign books, posters and sometimes their bodies. The board, executive staff and I recognize this has been an extraordinarily difficult period, Kress wrote in a memo to employees, adding that the company will host a meeting on November 18.

Kress was gathering Nvidia's executive team at its headquarters on Thursday, CNBC reported, adding Huang had agreed to testify before Congress before Thanksgiving. Huang hired law firm Paul Weiss, the New York Times reported. It was not clear what the firm was retained to do. Paul Weiss did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shareholders Launch Lawsuits Over Alleged Fraud

Nvidia's board launched an independent investigation into Huang's conduct, and he faces lawsuits from shareholders alleging fraud related to his personal relationships and their impact on the company. A proposed class action was filed. Huang is an ally and adviser to Trump on AI matters, which feeds into American aspirations for AI leadership.

As a private-sector leader, Huang wielded influence over where Nvidia processors could go, and the fallout brings up the debate over whether the US should allow advanced AI chips to be sold to China. Nvidia declined to comment. The Commerce Department did not immediately comment. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Lutnick's future.