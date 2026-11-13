Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Spy Allegations Involving Alice Huang

Jensen Huang steps down as Nvidia chief after FBI and intelligence officials probe his romantic ties to Alice Huang, a woman suspected of espionage for Beijing.

Jensen Huang has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia, the world's leading artificial intelligence chip manufacturer, following a series of intense national security investigations into his personal relationship with Alice Huang. The abrupt leadership change occurred on November 12, triggering immediate global market reactions and deepening scrutiny of American technology firms operating within Chinese markets. The resignation stems from intelligence reports suggesting that Huang was romantically involved with a woman suspected of acting as an agent for the Chinese Ministry of State Security.

National Security Briefings and Political Reactions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the drafting of a classified memo in the spring of 2026 detailing intelligence indicating that China's Ministry of State Security had recruited Huang to target Nvidia's CEO. The New York Times reported on November 10 that Rubio had briefed President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One en route to China in May about US intelligence indicating Jensen Huang was involved with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy. This briefing marked at least the second time in seven months that Trump had been told about the intelligence, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Also read Nvidia Appoints CFO Colette Kress as Interim CEO After Jensen Huang Resigns

President Trump stated on November 9 that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was actively looking into the spying allegations. He asserted that Jensen Huang told him he had no idea of the spying allegations, and also said he did not need to act on intelligence when he was briefed. However, Reuters has not been able to confirm these warnings to Trump, nor has it verified any of the allegations made in the New York Times about Huang's suspected spying for China.

Investigations into Financial and Espionage Claims

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on November 12 that the Department of Justice had not yet reached a conclusion as to whether Alice Huang was a spy for China. CNN reported that day that US intelligence officials are still working to understand their relationship, citing people who say there is disagreement about the strength of the evidence that she was recruited to spy for Beijing. Beijing has denied that Alice Huang is a spy, and Jensen Huang and Alice Huang are not related.

Advertisement

Financial investigations have run parallel to the security probe. The Financial Times reported on November 6 that Alice Huang had a romantic affair with Jensen Huang. The Information reported earlier this week that Jensen Huang's ties to Alice Huang facilitated at least $7.5 billion in Nvidia chip sales to China. Reuters has verified photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang together at several different events over the last two-plus years, with the earliest dating to December 2023.

Corporate Ties and Regulatory Scrutiny in Singapore

Alice Huang was a top executive of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based tech company that was an Nvidia business partner in the Asia-Pacific region. Huang became the controlling shareholder of Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed International in March 2023, according to Washington-based research group C4ADS, which reviewed corporate records. In October 2025, the New York Times reported the company was under US investigation over whether it was helping Chinese customers obtain advanced Nvidia chips subject to Washington's export controls.

Singapore's home affairs ministry said on November 12 that it had seized Alice Huang's passport in 2025 while investigating her for other offenses, including buying servers that were exported via Singapore to Malaysia without entering the Singapore market. The ministry said there was insufficient evidence to establish Alice Huang had committed any offenses. The country's foreign ministry also said it received limited help from the US in its probe that began in 2025 into false declarations in the purchase of servers and other related offenses.

Professional Background and Ongoing Uncertainty

Alice Huang had a long career in Chinese finance before later emerging as an executive in the global race for artificial-intelligence chips. Known also as Huang Le, she previously worked in banking and investment management, according to Chinese fund-industry records and an indexed profile on private-fund database Simuwang, which also listed an earlier career in television journalism. She also held senior positions at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management, a Chinese investment firm, and held senior roles at a Shanghai investment firm before her role at Megaspeed.

Advertisement

China has denied the allegation that Megaspeed violated export rules, and there has been no public finding that the company did so. Alice Huang left Singapore in February and was barred from re-entering following the country's investigation. Reuters attempts to reach Alice Huang have been unsuccessful. Nvidia faces deepening scrutiny over China chip ties as the company navigates this unprecedented leadership crisis and the complex intersection of technology, geopolitics, and personal relationships.