Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after multiple affairs, including employee suspected as Chinese spy

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on November 12 after admitting to multiple extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy. Nvidia shares fell 5.5 percent and have dropped over 30 percent since early October.

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on Thursday, November 12, following revelations of multiple extramarital affairs, including an intimate relationship with a second employee, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Reuters has learned that the ousted CEO had relationships with at least two women at the company. The two women are Alice Huang, who US intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care. Reuters is not naming the second employee and attempts to reach her were unsuccessful. Nvidia declined to comment on the matter.

Also read Nvidia board meets to decide whether to oust CEO Jensen Huang over affairs

Nvidia Executives And Board Members Decline Comment

Powell, Jensen Huang, and a representative for Nvidia's board did not reply to requests for comment. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment. Jensen Huang admitted to an affair in a November 8 statement following reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, without referring to her by name. Pressure on Jensen Huang, who is 63 and married, to resign mounted after reports of his affair with Alice Huang.

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Singapore previously said it barred the alleged Chinese spy in the Nvidia CEO affair from re-entry. The former Nvidia CEO's decision to resign from the company could disrupt the AI industry that he helped shape. Nvidia has used its financial strength to help create an industry around AI through complex financial arrangements that ease the purchase of the company's chips. It has backed cloud computing companies and AI labs in order to do so.

The company's board appointed finance chief Colette Kress as interim CEO while it conducts a search to replace Jensen Huang. The board is considering internal and external candidates for the job. Earlier this month, Nvidia's board launched a probe, led by independent directors with outside legal counsel, into whether Jensen Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. It also expressed confidence in him at the time.

Nvidia Shares Fall Amid Second Affair Revelation

The revelation of the second employee relationship follows two other extramarital affairs that led to his resignation on Thursday, November 12. The news was first reported by Reuters from San Francisco, USA. Shares fell 5.5% on Thursday in active trading. The stock has shed more than 30% of its value since its early October peak.

The resignation marks a dramatic fall for the executive who built Nvidia into a dominant force in artificial intelligence computing. His departure raises questions about the company's future direction and the stability of the AI industry ecosystem he helped create. The board's investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation continues. The probe is being led by independent directors with outside legal counsel.

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The company had previously expressed confidence in Huang before the latest revelations emerged. The interim CEO Colette Kress will oversee operations while the search for a permanent replacement proceeds. The affair with Alice Huang, who US intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy, has raised national security concerns. Singapore barred her from re-entry following the revelations.

Identity Of Second Nvidia Employee Remains Secret

The identity of the second employee involved with Huang remains undisclosed by Reuters. Attempts to reach the woman were not successful. Huang's admission of an affair on November 8 came after reports of his relationship with Alice Huang surfaced. He did not refer to her by name in his statement.

The mounting pressure from the board and public scrutiny led to his resignation four days later. The company now faces the challenge of rebuilding leadership and restoring investor confidence amid the scandal. The stock's decline reflects investor concern over the leadership crisis at one of the world's most valuable technology companies. Nvidia's complex financial arrangements have been central to the AI boom, making its stability critical to the broader technology sector.

The board's search for a new CEO will be closely watched by industry observers and investors alike.