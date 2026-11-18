Nvidia's board unanimously rejected Jensen Huang's bid to return as CEO after his resignation over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, as the company reported third-quarter revenue more than doubled to $115.84 billion, beating expectations.

Nvidia's board has unanimously rejected any return of ousted CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned last week over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, and the company reported that its third-quarter revenue more than doubled to $115.84 billion.

The results beat analysts' estimates of $109.11 billion, and Nvidia has now topped Wall Street revenue expectations for 17 straight quarters. Adjusted gross margin rose to 74.9 percent from 73.5 percent a year earlier, also beating estimates of 74.1 percent. Board Chairman Harvey Jones opened a conference call with investors on Tuesday by saying the AI chip company would not rehire co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO.

Also read Trump Endorses Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Return Amid Spy Scandal

Board rejects Huang return hires search firm

He said the board unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and does not intend to reinstate him as CEO. The board has hired executive search firm Heidrick and Struggles to help find a new CEO. Jones said, We want to install the CEO, the permanent CEO, as quickly as possible, but we won't expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person. Interim CEO Colette Kress, who is also finance chief, defended her team's work since Huang's departure.

She said, Our leadership has stood up so strongly over the last week. She added, We've got this. Kress said it was now business as usual at the company as it charts a way ahead without Huang. She also said leadership from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, which makes chips for Nvidia, was in the office and fully engaged in helping the company.

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Earlier on Tuesday, Huang had sought to be reinstated. He said in a statement, Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Huang added, If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.

But his bid was rejected by the board. Huang also sounded a note of contrition, saying, I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. Huang, 63, resigned on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who is not related to him.

She is a former executive of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing firm under US criminal investigation for allegedly helping Chinese companies procure advanced Nvidia AI chips in circumvention of export controls. US intelligence agencies are trying to determine the extent of Alice Huang's ties to China's Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing, according to two people familiar with the matter. China has rejected allegations of an espionage operation targeting Jensen Huang.

Nvidia shares rise despite scandal fallout

Huang's exit ended three decades of founder-led control over Nvidia's chip roadmap, customer deals and Washington ties, making execution a bigger risk than near-term AI demand, analysts said. The company has lost 700 billion dollars in market value since the scandal broke. Shares of the company rose 4.5 percent in extended trading after the upbeat forecast. They were down about 17 percent for the year through Tuesday's close, valuing the company at roughly 3.8 trillion dollars.

Nvidia expects fourth-quarter revenue of 130 billion dollars, plus or minus 3 percent, above analysts' average estimate of 125.25 billion dollars, according to LSEG data. The outlook assumes no data-center chip sales to China. Kress forecast stronger revenue growth of 75 percent in the next fiscal year, up from 70 percent.

Nvidia said in August that Vera Rubin, its newest generation of AI processors and successor to Grace Blackwell, would account for about a fifth of data-center revenue in the October quarter. Kress said in prepared remarks that Vera Rubin was off to an explosive start. Anshel Sag, principal analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy, said Nvidia's outlook was quite positive, albeit not as ambitious as in previous quarters, which many have already anticipated.

Sag added, I don't think anything near-term will be affected by Jensen's departure. His executive leadership team is capable and has followed his leadership and executed effectively for years, reaching this point. The board is considering internal and external candidates for CEO, with Kress seen offering steady leadership during the selection process. But a growing Stand With Jensen campaign has complicated the search.

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Prediction markets show odds for new CEO

Prediction market Kalshi showed odds of 25 percent that Rene Haas, CEO of chip company Arm and a former Nvidia executive, would become CEO. It showed odds of 17 percent for Nvidia Vice President of Hyperscale and High-Performance Computing Ian Buck, who joined Kress on the call, and 9 percent for Huang himself. Amazon Executive Chair Jeff Bezos, speaking at the Semafor conference in Silicon Valley on Tuesday, said the Nvidia board should keep its focus within the company.

He said, If you don't bring Jensen back, I would not hire an outsider. Nvidia is too complicated. Huang's fall triggered immediate calls from Elon Musk and others for his return, and even President Donald Trump said he would not mind seeing Huang back at Nvidia, downplaying the espionage allegations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nvidia's board created a committee on national security and export controls, its first major governance move since Huang's departure, as scrutiny grows over the chipmaker's national security role. Huang is to be questioned by US lawmakers on December 1 over national security concerns. He had pushed for greater chip exports to China. Washington has also tightened licensing rules for chip shipments to Southeast Asia and overseas data centers serving Chinese firms.

New US export restrictions target Chinese firms

As the spy scandal deepened, Washington on Monday announced new restrictions on AI chip exports, drawing condemnation from Beijing. Under the new rules, data centers anywhere in the world will need a US license to provide large volumes of computing power from advanced chips to companies headquartered in China, Macau or other countries under US arms embargoes.

The rules also require licenses to ship advanced chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil, countries the US Commerce Department says present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion of the chips. The changes are a response to a loophole that allowed Chinese firms to rent AI computing power from data centers in Southeast Asia and elsewhere that run on US hardware not available for export to China.

The new US export curbs and the wider Nvidia scandal risk casting a shadow over talks between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which starts this week in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. Investors were already uneasy about AI spending after the Democrats' sweep of the US midterm elections fueled fears of tougher scrutiny and slower data-center expansion.

They also want to know whether Nvidia's next CEO will continue financing customers, a practice critics call circular. Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, said, It's no surprise that they're doing very well, and there'll be people who will breathe a sigh of relief about it. He added, But the story here is very complicated, and it's hard not to factor that in as an additional risk for people buying stock.