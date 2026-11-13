Nvidia Appoints CFO Colette Kress as Interim CEO After Jensen Huang Resigns

Nvidia named CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO after Jensen Huang resigned amid extramarital affair reports, including with a woman suspected of Chinese espionage. The board will search for a permanent successor.

Nvidia has appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive officer following the resignation of co-founder Jensen Huang as president, CEO and board member, effective Nov. 12, 2026.

The company said Thursday that the board will search for a permanent successor, considering both internal and external candidates. Kress will retain her role as executive vice president and CFO while serving as interim CEO. Kress is a 13-year veteran executive behind some of Nvidia's biggest financing deals and regularly communicated with Wall Street analysts and investors as the company grew into a $4 trillion linchpin in the artificial intelligence industry.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Extramarital Affair Scandal

Kress Takes Interim CEO Role

She has been a key architect of Nvidia's strategy of striking partnerships with and investing in companies that are also customers, in what are referred to as circular financing deals. Those arrangements have raised concerns about financial risk.

For example, Nvidia holds a nearly 13% stake in the neocloud company CoreWeave, which purchases Nvidia chips and rents out the computing power to companies developing AI models. When shares of Nvidia slid Thursday, CoreWeave shares plunged 7%. Nvidia did not directly address the extramarital affairs in Thursday's announcement. But over the weekend, the company said it was investigating whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, and the then-CEO separately apologized for being unfaithful to his wife.

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Longtime Nvidia engineer Ian Buck and Kress had already emerged as leading internal candidates among investors and analysts even before Huang's departure, given their Wall Street ties and technology expertise. Kress told employees in a memo that the board, executive staff and she recognize this has been an extraordinarily difficult period. She said the company will host a meeting on November 18. Nvidia also named former Synopsys CEO and longtime director Harvey Jones as its first board chair.

Jones has served on Nvidia's board since the company was founded in 1993. Jones cited Kress's knowledge of Nvidia's business, customers, operations and financial position in expressing the board's confidence. He said she is supported by an experienced leadership team that has been instrumental in executing Nvidia's strategy and advancing its technology roadmap.

In a statement Thursday, Kress said that Nvidia's strength has always come from its people and that she would build on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years. Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 and has overseen its financial operations during its expansion into accelerated computing and artificial intelligence. Before joining Nvidia, she held finance positions at Cisco, Microsoft and Texas Instruments. She is a University of Arizona graduate with an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

Huang Exit and Personal Scandal

Thanks to Nvidia's soaring stock, Kress is one of the world's wealthiest executives with a personal worth estimated by Forbes in June of over $1 billion, though Nvidia shares have fallen by nearly a third since then. She was awarded a pay package worth $14 million for Nvidia's fiscal 2026, according to Nvidia's proxy statement.

Yorkville Ives financial analyst Dan Ives said Thursday that he and his team are big fans of Kress, though he is not convinced that she will be Huang's permanent replacement. Colette Kress has built enormous credibility internally and externally, Ives wrote, but there is a good chance Nvidia's board looks to the outside for a CEO.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led its transformation from a graphics processing unit manufacturer into a major supplier of computing platforms for AI, high-performance computing and data centers. Its products and CUDA software platform became central to infrastructure used by cloud providers, research institutions and enterprises. Huang, Nvidia's fourth-largest shareholder with a 3.61% stake, will also leave the board. He hired law firm Paul Weiss, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, confirming a New York Times report.

Paul Weiss did not respond to a request for comment. The departure caps a tumultuous week for Nvidia and could have far-reaching consequences for US chip export policy and the broader AI ecosystem, given Huang's push to preserve access to the Chinese market and his close ties with US President Donald Trump. Trump had urged Huang to fight for his job in a call on Tuesday, the New York Times reported.

Lawmakers from both parties have called for tougher restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips after the scandal. US House Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday there was a growing consensus on limiting chip exports. Pressure had been mounting on Huang after reports said the 63-year-old, who is married, had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing. The allegations have not been established as findings of wrongdoing.

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The scandal unfolded over more than a year, beginning with an October 2025 New York Times report linking Huang to Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, an Nvidia cloud partner with priority access to its chips. Subsequent reports said US intelligence officials believed Alice Huang was acting on behalf of Chinese intelligence. Beijing has denied Alice Huang is a spy.

China Spy Allegations and Trade Policy

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said Thursday the Justice Department has not yet reached a conclusion on whether she was. CNBC reported, citing research by private intelligence, that Alice Huang may have owned stakes in Chinese businesses that benefited Huawei, Nvidia's biggest competitor in China, while doing business with Nvidia. Megaspeed has also faced allegations of helping transfer restricted Nvidia processors to China, which the company has denied. Singapore has reportedly been investigating.

Nvidia previously said it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised. Huang also had an intimate relationship with a second Nvidia employee, according to two people familiar with the matter. Reuters is not naming the woman, and attempts to reach her were not successful. Nvidia declined to comment.

China's Foreign Ministry has dismissed the spying allegations. The crisis has threatened to implicate some Trump administration members, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who faces growing questions over oversight of chip sales to China. Senior White House officials are discussing whether Lutnick should be pushed out, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Lutnick's future.

Earlier, a White House official said Trump maintains complete confidence in the secretary and his ability to carry out the position. The Commerce Department did not immediately comment. Retail investors bought Nvidia shares heavily on Thursday as the price fell, showing the AI trade is still alive. Shares of rivals AMD and Broadcom rose about 6% each.

Chipmaker Cerebras lifted its sales forecast on AI demand, sending shares up 18%, in a sign of support for the industry. The surge in AI computing demand drove a sevenfold increase in Nvidia's shares through early October, pushing its market value at one point to nearly $6 trillion. The company became the world's most valuable before a recent slide.

Market Reaction and AI Industry Impact

Huang's departure threatens to disrupt an AI ecosystem he helped shape by pouring Nvidia's swelling cash pile back into cloud providers, suppliers and labs. The risk is not that Nvidia suddenly loses its technology roadmap, which is largely intact.