The National Union of Peoples' Lawyers challenges the detention of over 200 activists in Muntinlupa, citing violations of Article 125 and demanding immediate release.

The National Union of Peoples' Lawyers filed formal complaints against law enforcement officials regarding the continued custody of more than 200 individuals arrested during a rally in Sucat, Muntinlupa City, on November 15, 2026.

Atty. Katherine Panguban stated that the detainees were held past the legal limit prescribed by Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code, arguing their detention is now illegal and arbitrary.

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Article 125 Violations and Waiver Refusals

Panguban explained that the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers flagged possible illegal detention because authorities submitted a referral letter after 10 p.m. on Monday, well beyond the 18-hour window allowed for filing complaints.

Police arrested the rallyists at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Sunday, but the delay in submitting paperwork meant the statutory period lapsed at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, triggering the mandatory release requirement under Philippine law.

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Consequently, all detainees currently held at Camp Bagong Diwa refused to sign a waiver of their rights under Article 125, asserting that the time limit for authorities to file charges had already expired without valid justification.

Charges and Police Defense

The Philippine National Police listed complaints against the protesters for alleged violations of Batas Pambansa Blg. 880, known as the Public Assembly Act of 1985, alongside charges of serious disobedience and grave coercion.

Southern Police District Director P/BGen. Rodel Pastor rejected allegations of illegal detention, stating that the timeframe was reasonable given the large number of individuals arrested and the time needed by the Prosecutor's Office to review cases.

Injuries and Witness Accounts

Kasama ng Timog Katagalugan member Jesus Monasterial reported that many detainees suffered injuries, with at least three individuals sustaining broken ribs, others having sprains or fractures, and several experiencing significant trauma.

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Monasterial also described inhumane treatment conditions, noting that detainees were cramped into tight spaces without proper ventilation, causing emotional distress particularly among indigenous Mangyan participants who were visibly agitated by police presence.

Napolcom Investigation and Next Steps

The National Police Commission initiated an investigation into the incident after observing red flags in the police operation, with Vice Chairperson Rafael Calinisan questioning the use of reasonable force based on circulating online videos.

Progressive groups continue to demand the immediate release of the protesters, arguing that the lapse of the 18-hour period without formal charges constitutes clear illegal detention that requires urgent judicial intervention.