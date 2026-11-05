NUP members in House willing to disclose amendments to proposed P7.2 trillion 2027 budget

National Unity Party members in the House of Representatives are ready to disclose their amendments to the proposed P7.2 trillion 2027 budget, says Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno. Puno also supports removing undocumented projects and Senate plans to cut P8 billion worth of projects.

Members of the National Unity Party in the House of Representatives are willing to disclose the budget amendments they included in the proposed P7.2 trillion budget for 2027, Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno of Antipolo said Thursday.

Puno said NUP is willing to show the trail from where a project proposal originated until it was included in the House-approved version. He made the statement during a press conference. We fully support disclosure of budget amendments, Puno said. In fact, today, I made a disclosure and explanation to the People's Budget Coalition on projects on my district.

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Puno Advocates Bottom Up Budget Approach

I have informed them that any congressman in the National Unity Party is willing to provide them with such details, Puno added. And we think anybody in Congress has the obligation to do this. Puno said the disclosure should follow the bottom-up budget approach. Meaning to say, it has to begin with the barangay, go to the local government, eventually go to the Regional Development Council, then it goes to the agency.

There is no reason why these things will not be documented. Likewise, Puno said the NUP will push for the inclusion of a special provision which will allow the Department of Agriculture to correct the location of eight farm-to-market roads that it proposed to Congress with wrong coordinates. Puno also supported the position of Gatchalian. We believe that if a project has no documentation, it has no right to be in the budget, Puno said.

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We know the Senate is planning to eliminate them, and we will not object. The Senate is planning to remove P8 billion worth of projects. Puno said the NUP will not object to that move. House appropriations panel senior vice chairperson Abet Garcia of Bataan said amendments introduced by lawmakers in the national budget are made based on requests from many sectors which are not easy to balance.

Garcia Explains Balancing Act Of Limited Budget

The requests for Congress to increase their budget on certain projects and items do not only come from government agencies. There are also requests from local government units. These requests are the ones that we members of the House try to address to balance the need to fund the needs of the people in a local and national level scale, Garcia said. So, with limited resources, it is really a balancing act.

And during the budget hearings, we learn about the absorptive capacity of implementing agencies, and which projects should be prioritized, to come up with a final version of the House General Appropriations Bill. And if I may say, in the end, wala pong masaya kasi limited yung budget, but we have to come up with a workable budget, Garcia added.