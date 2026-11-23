Denver Nuggets beat Chicago Bulls 151-145 in overtime with Murray scoring 45 points and Jokic recording a triple-double. Hield added 33 points for the Bulls.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Chicago Bulls with a final score of 151-145 in overtime on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Jamal Murray led the offensive charge with 45 points, while Jokic recorded a dominant triple-double consisting of 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists. The victory marks the fifth win in six games for Denver, extending their winning streak to three consecutive road victories and halting Chicago's recent momentum in their four-game span.

Murray and Jokic Carry Offensive Load

Jamal Murray delivered a highly efficient scoring performance, shooting 13-of-22 from the field and making six three-pointers, including a crucial six-point contribution during the extra session. Nikola Jokic controlled the game's pace and physicality, contributing significantly to Denver's interior dominance. The Nuggets outscored the Bulls 66-48 in points in the paint and held a 25-11 advantage in second-chance points, showcasing their ability to win in the trenches despite Chicago's perimeter success.

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Hield and Smith Fuel Bulls Comeback Attempt

Buddy Hield was the primary offensive engine for the Chicago Bulls, finishing with 33 points after shooting 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Jalen Smith provided strong support with 26 points, and Josh Giddey recorded a massive triple-double of 23 points, 22 assists, and 14 rebounds. Hield sparked an 113-110 Bulls lead early in the fourth quarter with eight straight points, including two three-pointers, but the Nuggets refused to let the lead stand.

Critical Fourth Quarter and Overtime Sequence

Aaron Gordon reclaimed the lead for Denver with a putback dunk with 1 minute and 48 seconds remaining in regulation. Murray then hit a three-point play with 41 seconds left to extend the Nuggets' advantage. However, Josh Giddey answered with a three-point play of his own and followed up with a layup off a Jalen Smith steal to tie the game with only 2.1 seconds on the clock, forcing the contest into overtime where Denver's depth proved decisive.

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Bulls Shatter Franchise Record in Three-Point Shooting

The Chicago Bulls matched a franchise record by making 25 three-pointers out of 55 attempts, demonstrating exceptional long-range shooting throughout the contest. Christian Braun (21 points), Aaron Gordon (18 points), and Cameron Johnson (16 points) also scored in double figures for the visiting Nuggets. Chicago shot 25-for-55 from long range, a feat that kept them within striking distance despite their struggles in the paint and on the glass where Denver held a plus-six advantage.

Historical Shooting Context and Halftime Dynamics

Denver and Chicago combined for an impressive 51-of-94 shooting percentage, totaling 54.3 percent before the break, with the Nuggets holding a narrow 72-70 lead at halftime. Nikola Jokic started strong with 15 first-half points, helping Denver build an eight-point lead in the final minute of the second quarter. Buddy Hield prevented a larger Bulls deficit by draining three three-pointers in the final 1:13 of the half, including a dramatic shot off a pump fake to beat the buzzer and keep the game competitive.